https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/macrons-call-to-double-eu-budget-is-last-ditch-attempt-to-save-blocs-relevance-1118669917.html

Macron's Call to Double EU Budget is Last Ditch Attempt to Save Bloc's Relevance

Macron's Call to Double EU Budget is Last Ditch Attempt to Save Bloc's Relevance

Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron has called to double the EU's public spending during his speech at a youth festival in the eastern German city of Dresden. What's behind Macron's initiative?

2024-05-28T18:30+0000

2024-05-28T18:30+0000

2024-05-28T18:30+0000

emmanuel macron

world

opinion

jacques sapir

germany

france

dresden

european union (eu)

gni

european union’s multiannual financial framework (mff) for 2014-2020

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117399515_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5dc4e664e7207317cd7eb83eb461b9de.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron told a crowd in Dresden on May 27 that Europe faces an existential threat, adding that the EU needs to increase its budget by at least twice to meet green transition, artificial intelligence and defense challenges."It is indeed difficult to build a federal European Union as long as the budget is this low. In federal states today (Germany, Brazil, India, United States, Russia, etc.) federal spending represents at least 50% of total spending, and sometimes goes up to 65-70%. But we still need to achieve unanimity."Sapir assumed that while some "small" EU states might agree with Macron's grand design, one can expect significant reluctance not only from Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, but also from Germany and Italy.Politico reported that Germany and the so-called Frugal Four – a group of fiscally conservative EU countries encompassing Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden – are reluctant to follow France's lead.The EU long-term budget (2021-2027) includes €1.2 trillion ($1.3 trillion) under the multiannual financial framework (MFF) and €807 billion ($877 billion) under the extraordinary recovery instrument, Next Generation EU. In addition, the 2021-2027 MFF was increased by €64.6 billion ($70.24 billion) to address the Ukraine conflict, migration and external action issues. In general, the EU budget remained largely constant at around 1 percent of the bloc's Gross National Income (GNI) since the end of the 1980s.It is not the first time that the French president has called to double the bloc's budget. Speaking at Sorbonne University on April 25, he insisted on the necessity to increase EU spending to revitalize the Old Continent's economy.Sapir explained that the only possible instrument to implement Macron's plan is through a loan with the European Central Bank (ECB) as a guarantee.According to Sapir, Macron pursues three goals in his recent call:Macron has been floating the idea of a "grand Europe" since at least 2017. However, the French leader's ruling coalition (Renaissance, MoDem, Horizons and UDI) got just 15.5% of the vote last week marking the lowest level since the beginning of the European election campaign, according to Elabe poll. In contrast, the hard right Rassemblement National (RN) list, led by French MEP Jordan Bardella, enjoys 32% of public support. The French press has already dubbed the French president's call for increased EU spending part of his European Parliament (EP) campaign. Elections for the EP will take place on June 6-9.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/frances-macron-on-first-visit-to-berlin-in-24-years-to-mend-cracks-in-franco-german-unity-1118643358.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/frances-counterterrorism-operations-in-africa-failed-led-to-conflict---nebenzia-1118570331.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/macron-says-limit-of-2-consecutive-presidential-terms-takes-away-some-of-voters-freedom-1118265880.html

germany

france

dresden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

emmanuel macron, macron's dresden speech, macron's visit to germany, macron is calling for doubling eu budget, macron's ambitions as the eu leader, emmanuel macron's ruling coalition's poll numbers plummeting, european parliament elections