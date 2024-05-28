https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/nato-members-divided-on-ukraines-plans-to-hit-russia-with-western-weapons-1118668183.html

NATO Members Divided on Ukraine's Plans to Hit Russia With Western Weapons

NATO Members Divided on Ukraine's Plans to Hit Russia With Western Weapons

Sputnik International

Western powers, who initially supplied Kiev with weapons for defense, now suggest using them to strike deep into Russia.

2024-05-28T16:38+0000

2024-05-28T16:38+0000

2024-05-28T16:54+0000

ukraine

russia

nato

attacks

military

ukrainian conflict

jens stoltenberg

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg

Who favors such attacks: The opposition: Ambiguous: Moscow warns that Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory using Western-supplied military hardware could lead to direct conflict with NATO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/wests-talks-about-using-us-weapons-to-strike-russia-reflect-desperation---lavrov-1118641395.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian attacks on russia, nato weapons to ukraine, western weapons attack russia