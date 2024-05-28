https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/scale-of-ukrainian-army-losses-astounding-western-journalist-admits-1118660703.html

Scale of Ukrainian Army Losses ‘Astounding’, Western Journalist Admits

Scale of Ukrainian Army Losses ‘Astounding’, Western Journalist Admits

Sputnik International

Then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last month put the losses of the Ukrainian military since the start of Moscow's special operation at nearly half a million soldiers.

2024-05-28T09:27+0000

2024-05-28T09:27+0000

2024-05-28T09:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

soldiers

sergei shoigu

losses

army

troops

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118660200_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fb4a984674d6eb1e32e1c891d7878ba6.jpg

“The scale of Ukraine’s losses on the battlefield is astounding,” Irish journalist Chay Bowes has written on his X (formerly Twitter) page.The journalist was apparently referring to the Ukrainian president's allegations on the matter in February, when he claimed that the Ukrainian military has ostensibly lost 31,000 soldiers since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in February 2022.In late April, then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Ukrainian Army’s losses stood at almost half a million soldiers at the time.He also said that Russian battlegroups get the better of the enemy along the entire front line, driving Ukrainian troops out of their positions. According to Shoigu, the combat potential of the Russian Army enables it to maintain constant fire on the enemy, preventing them from holding defensive lines.In March, Shoigu announced that the Ukrainian forces had lost more than 71,000 soldiers since the start of the year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/live-fast-die-young-west-hints-ukraine-should-mobilize-more-youth-amid-major-losses-1118652848.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

ukrainian army's losses, russian special military operation, irish journalist chay bowe's tweet on "astounding" losses of ukrainian military