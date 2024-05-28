https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/scale-of-ukrainian-army-losses-astounding-western-journalist-admits-1118660703.html
Scale of Ukrainian Army Losses ‘Astounding’, Western Journalist Admits
Then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last month put the losses of the Ukrainian military since the start of Moscow's special operation at nearly half a million soldiers.
Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry put the losses of the Ukrainian military since the start of Moscow's special operation at nearly half a million soldiers.
“The scale of Ukraine’s losses on the battlefield
is astounding,” Irish journalist Chay Bowes has written on his X (formerly Twitter) page.
"There's a reason reporting military losses in Ukraine is illegal and access to the front is strictly restricted. Ukraine is lying about the vast death toll. And Western Client media is complying," Bowes added.
The journalist was apparently referring to the Ukrainian president's allegations on the matter in February, when he claimed that the Ukrainian military has ostensibly lost 31,000
soldiers since the beginning of the Russian special military operation
in February 2022.
In late April, then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Ukrainian Army’s losses stood at almost half a million soldiers at the time.
He also said that Russian battlegroups get the better of the enemy along the entire front line, driving Ukrainian troops out of their positions. According to Shoigu, the combat potential of the Russian Army enables it to maintain constant fire on the enemy, preventing them from holding defensive lines.
In March, Shoigu announced that the Ukrainian forces had lost more than 71,000 soldiers since the start of the year.