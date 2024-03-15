https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/over-three-days-ukraine-looses-1500-saboteurs-in-vain-attempt-to-enter-russia-1117343297.html

Over Three Days, Ukraine Looses 1500+ Militants in Vain Attempt to Enter Russia

Over Three Days, Ukraine Looses 1500+ Militants in Vain Attempt to Enter Russia

Sputnik International

Ukrainian attempts to break into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk and Belgorod regions in March 12-14 resulted in over 1,500 lost Ukrainian... 15.03.2024, Sputnik International

2024-03-15T07:49+0000

2024-03-15T07:49+0000

2024-03-15T08:09+0000

russia

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia

russian federation

russian ministry of defense

federal security service

kursk region

belgorod region

ukrainian attacks on belgorod region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116795632_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6bb5f24894f2a041a26423ef33e01d5a.jpg

The MoD said in a statement that over the course of the past three days (March 12-14), Russian soldiers from the Battlegroup Zapad together with the border services of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) "stopped all attempts by Ukrainian militants to break into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, and repelled all attacks by Ukrainian military units".In particular, on March 14, Ukraine attempted to land helicopter-borne air assault troops with some 30 militants in the Kozinka area, but the landing was blocked and destroyed.

ukraine

russia

russian federation

kursk region

belgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine