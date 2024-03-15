https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/over-three-days-ukraine-looses-1500-saboteurs-in-vain-attempt-to-enter-russia-1117343297.html
Over Three Days, Ukraine Looses 1500+ Militants in Vain Attempt to Enter Russia
Over Three Days, Ukraine Looses 1500+ Militants in Vain Attempt to Enter Russia
Ukrainian attempts to break into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk and Belgorod regions in March 12-14 resulted in over 1,500 lost Ukrainian... 15.03.2024, Sputnik International
The MoD said in a statement that over the course of the past three days (March 12-14), Russian soldiers from the Battlegroup Zapad together with the border services of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) "stopped all attempts by Ukrainian militants to break into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, and repelled all attacks by Ukrainian military units".In particular, on March 14, Ukraine attempted to land helicopter-borne air assault troops with some 30 militants in the Kozinka area, but the landing was blocked and destroyed.
Over Three Days, Ukraine Looses 1500+ Militants in Vain Attempt to Enter Russia
Ukrainian attempts to break into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk and Belgorod regions in March 12-14 resulted in over 1,500 lost Ukrainian troops, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported.
The MoD said in a statement that over the course of the past three days (March 12-14), Russian soldiers from the Battlegroup Zapad together with the border services of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) "stopped all attempts by Ukrainian militants to break into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, and repelled all attacks by Ukrainian military units".
"The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than 1,500 militants, with some 500 irretrievable ones, 18 tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles were destroyed," the MoD noted.
In particular, on March 14, Ukraine attempted to land helicopter-borne air assault troops with some 30 militants in the Kozinka area, but the landing was blocked and destroyed.