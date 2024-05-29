https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/fighting-in-gaza-will-last-at-least-another-7-months---israeli-security-council-head-1118682948.html

Fighting in Gaza Will Last at Least Another 7 Months - Israeli Security Council Head

Fighting in Gaza Will Last at Least Another 7 Months - Israeli Security Council Head

Sputnik International

Hostilities in the Gaza Strip will last at least another seven months, Israeli National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi said on Wednesday.

2024-05-29T10:52+0000

2024-05-29T10:52+0000

2024-05-29T10:52+0000

world

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

hamas

israel-gaza conflict

gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118329569_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_ab228e38509c00ed278489635dfe92cc.jpg

The Israeli army already controls 75% of the so-called Philadelphia Corridor, running along the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the official added.

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli-palestinian conflict, palestine-israel conflict, palestine, israel, gaza hostilities, gaza violence