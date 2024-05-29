https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/fighting-in-gaza-will-last-at-least-another-7-months---israeli-security-council-head-1118682948.html
Fighting in Gaza Will Last at Least Another 7 Months - Israeli Security Council Head
Hostilities in the Gaza Strip will last at least another seven months, Israeli National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi said on Wednesday.
The Israeli army already controls 75% of the so-called Philadelphia Corridor, running along the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the official added.
"Fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue for at least another seven months," Hanegbi said, as broadcast by Israel's 12 TV channel.