France, Germany to Jointly Work on Long-Range Weapons
German and French authorities along with partners intend to cooperate on the development of long-range weapons, according to the final document of the German-French council on security and defense meeting.
The meeting of the two countries' ministers took place at the end of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Germany on Tuesday and was also attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German and French authorities along with partners intend to cooperate on the development of long-range weapons, according to the final document of the German-French council on security and defense meeting.
The meeting of the two countries' ministers took place at the end of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Germany on Tuesday and was also attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"France and Germany, together with partners will start a long-term, comprehensive and inclusive cooperation in the area of long-range weapons, which will also be accompanied by strengthening of the European defense-industrial base with the aim of improving military potential," the meeting's final document published on Tuesday showed.
On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine’s right to "self-defense" includes the right to strike legitimate military targets outside the country
. Stoltenberg also confirmed that he favors lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons on "legitimate targets" on the territory of Russia. At the same time, he said that NATO remains committed to avoiding direct confrontation with Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia follows the statements on strikes inside its territory. He warned that "NATO representatives, especially in Europe, should be aware of what they are playing with.
"