Putin on Zelensky's Illegitimacy: Ukraine's Constitution Extends Power for Parliament, Not President

Regarding the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that a serious and thorough analysis is needed. 28.05.2024, Sputnik International

world

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

"As for the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government: indeed, such a serious, thorough analysis is necessary," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Uzbekistan."Indeed, the law of Ukraine... on the legal status of the martial law states that presidential elections are not held during the period of martial law. But that doesn't mean they are extended. They are not held. But who said they should be extended? There is nothing about this in the constitution," he added.The president noted that Ukrainian Constitution only provides for the extension of powers for the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament), with no mention of extending the president's powers.He suggested that the intent of Ukraine's owners may be to shift the burden of unpopular decisions onto the current Kiev authorities."I think, and this is not related to the constitution, that perhaps the intent of today's masters of Ukraine, who are overseas, is to burden the current executive branch with the responsibility of making all unpopular decisions," Putin said.He noted that among such decisions is the further lowering of the conscription age.The president also remarked that Russia and Ukraine would have long ago reached an agreement if those who lead Ukraine were guided by national interests rather than the interests of their masters."We would have resolved this conflict long ago, to mutual satisfaction. We would have found solutions with Ukraine. If Ukraine were currently led by people who were guided by national interests rather than the interests of their masters in Europe or overseas," Putin said.Putin emphasized that the interests of the Ukrainian people are not being protected; the rulers of Ukraine do not care about their own people. "Today's rulers of Ukraine do not care about these people; they do not consider them their own. That is the problem with Ukraine's tragedy today. They do not regard these people as their own; they do not protect the interests of the Ukrainian people today. And I hope that people will eventually feel this," Putin said.On Foreign Mercs in UkrainePutin stated that Russia is aware of the presence of Western mercenaries in Ukraine, under whose guise military instructors are also present there."As for the possibility of mercenaries being in Ukraine, yes, we are well aware of this. There is nothing new here. What the military in Ukraine are now talking about, that they may appear, they have long been there. We hear English, French, Polish speech on the airwaves. We know they are there," Putin said.He emphasized that military instructors are also present there under the guise of mercenaries."But under the guise of mercenaries, there are specialists there. There was a question about long-range precision weapons. And who operates this weapon there? Who services it? Of course, these very instructors under the guise of mercenaries," Putin said.On Strikes Inside RussiaVladimir Putin said that Russia is closely monitoring statements about strikes deep into its territory.Earlier, Latvian President Egils Levits stated that he saw no reason to prevent Kiev from striking Russian territory with Western weapons."NATO representatives, especially in Europe, should be aware of what they are playing with. They should remember that this is usually a state with a small territory and a very dense population. This factor they should consider before striking deep into Russian territory," Putin said during a press briefing following his visit to Uzbekistan amid discussions about allowing Kiev to strike Russia.The head of state recalled that six months ago, he publicly stated that if they continued to strike residential areas, Russia would be forced to create a buffer zone."We have moved to this," Putin concluded.

ukraine

