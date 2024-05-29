https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/hungary-has-no-desire-to-take-part-in-conflict-in-ukraine---foreign-minister-1118685485.html
Hungary Has No Desire to Take Part in Conflict in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Hungary Has No Desire to Take Part in Conflict in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Budapest does not want to take part in the conflict in Ukraine and will not allow even one Hungarian soldier to be taken to the front, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
2024-05-29T12:26+0000
2024-05-29T12:26+0000
2024-05-29T12:26+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
hungary
viktor orban
peter szijjarto
nato
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109798712_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_99836a7b435ae1e02d32fb00e9765f3e.jpg
Hungary has been pushing for peace negotiations and opposing sanctions on Russia's energy sector since the very start of Moscow’s special military operation. In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament banned the delivery of weapons to Kiev. In May 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest must redefine its status with NATO to avoid being dragged in any conflict with Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/hungarys-bid-to-redefine-nato-status-signals-refusal-to-march-lockstep-into-war-with-russia-1118636002.html
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109798712_0:0:2200:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa4fa9c9019e8b90e01f06c05d806df.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, russia-nato showdown, hungary ukraine, hungary nato, orban ukraine
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, russia-nato showdown, hungary ukraine, hungary nato, orban ukraine
Hungary Has No Desire to Take Part in Conflict in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
MINSK (Sputnik) - Budapest does not want to take part in the conflict in Ukraine and will not allow even one Hungarian soldier to be taken to the front, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"We, Hungarians, are paying a very high price for the war in Ukraine, although it is not our war. Hungary's goal is clear — we do not want to take part in the war that is going on in our neighborhood," Szijjarto told reporters after talks with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk, adding that Hungary "will not allow even one Hungarian to be taken to the front."
Hungary has been pushing for peace negotiations and opposing sanctions on Russia's energy sector
since the very start of Moscow’s special military operation. In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament banned the delivery of weapons to Kiev. In May 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest must redefine its status with NATO to avoid being dragged in any conflict with Russia.