Hungary Has No Desire to Take Part in Conflict in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Budapest does not want to take part in the conflict in Ukraine and will not allow even one Hungarian soldier to be taken to the front, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
Hungary has been pushing for peace negotiations and opposing sanctions on Russia's energy sector since the very start of Moscow’s special military operation. In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament banned the delivery of weapons to Kiev. In May 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest must redefine its status with NATO to avoid being dragged in any conflict with Russia.
2024
12:26 GMT 29.05.2024
MINSK (Sputnik) - Budapest does not want to take part in the conflict in Ukraine and will not allow even one Hungarian soldier to be taken to the front, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"We, Hungarians, are paying a very high price for the war in Ukraine, although it is not our war. Hungary's goal is clear — we do not want to take part in the war that is going on in our neighborhood," Szijjarto told reporters after talks with Belarusian counterpart in Minsk, adding that Hungary "will not allow even one Hungarian to be taken to the front."
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2024
Analysis
Hungary’s Bid to ‘Redefine’ NATO Status Signals Refusal to March Lockstep Into War With Russia
25 May, 18:41 GMT
