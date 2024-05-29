https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/hungary-has-no-desire-to-take-part-in-conflict-in-ukraine---foreign-minister-1118685485.html

Hungary Has No Desire to Take Part in Conflict in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Budapest does not want to take part in the conflict in Ukraine and will not allow even one Hungarian soldier to be taken to the front, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Hungary has been pushing for peace negotiations and opposing sanctions on Russia's energy sector since the very start of Moscow’s special military operation. In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament banned the delivery of weapons to Kiev. In May 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest must redefine its status with NATO to avoid being dragged in any conflict with Russia.

