https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/lightweight-biden-officials-lack-gravitas-to-negotiate-with-russia--analyst-1118675548.html

‘Lightweight’ Biden Officials Lack Gravitas to Negotiate with Russia – Analyst

‘Lightweight’ Biden Officials Lack Gravitas to Negotiate with Russia – Analyst

Sputnik International

Nebojsa Malic ran through the list of top officials in the Biden White House, attempting to conjure someone who approaches the stature of Russia’s top diplomat.

2024-05-29T05:09+0000

2024-05-29T05:09+0000

2024-05-29T05:10+0000

analysis

joe biden

antony blinken

russia

moscow

kiev

cia

white house

william burns

jake sullivan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676203_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e9619878b0ddabfa40aaa16fb6fcf60.jpg

Which White House official has the clout to go toe to toe with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov?“That's a trick question. Nobody.”So says Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Tuesday to discuss how the Biden administration’s diplomatic deficit prevents Washington from dialing down tensions with one of the world’s foremost military powers.“The West is playing poker and the Russians are not playing games,” said the veteran columnist for AntiWar.com, who claimed the United States has consistently provoked Moscow.The issue has represented the latest controversy in the West’s ongoing proxy war against Moscow, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly making the case to encourage Kiev to strike within Russian territory.“But you can say that that particular rubicon has been crossed months ago,” said Malic. “These long-range strikes – they're hitting oil refiners, they're hitting cities, they're hitting civilians – they're not striking military formations. Never did.”“This whole talk of, ‘oh, but we couldn't disrupt the offensive because we weren't allowed to strike Russian territory,’ is just an excuse from Zelensky and his command to justify their total and utter failure on the battlefield. And that's why it's arisen… ‘let's do this because we're going to blame the West for not letting us fight.’”As Russia has consolidated their gains on the battlefield and pushed north towards Kharkov, Western media has begun to acknowledge the Kiev regime’s dire straits. With Ukrainian victory now more unlikely than ever, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that he is open to negotiating peace.But Moscow prefers to negotiate with “the people who make the decisions,” noted Malic, who reside not in Kiev, but in Washington.“Do you see a scenario where Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov sit down and have tea together?” asked host Angie Wong.“No,” the analyst replied bluntly.“Simply put, no. I don't think Lavrov wants to negotiate with somebody who's such a lightweight,” he claimed, apparently unimpressed with Blinken’s guitar playing abilities.The writer ran through the list of other top officials in the Biden White House, attempting to conjure someone who approaches the stature of Russia’s longtime top diplomat.“Sullivan: no. Harris: no. Biden, himself: don't make me laugh. Blinken: no. Austin: no, also he's indisposed. Yeah, I think Burns might be the guy.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/wests-talks-about-using-us-weapons-to-strike-russia-reflect-desperation---lavrov-1118641395.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/six-people-killed-35-injured-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-russias-belgorod-region-1118282735.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/us-deep-state-will-call-shots-in-ukraine-not-trump-or-biden-1117816700.html

russia

moscow

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

lightweight biden officials, biden diplomats, antony blinken lightweight, antony blinken pathetic, antony blinken whiny and annoying, bill burns diplomat, william burns biden administration, william burns negotiation with russia, us-russia negotiations, us-russia talks, russia-ukraine talks, russia-us talks, russia-america talks, lavrov-blinken talks