Nationalization of Assets of West Companies That Left Russia Not Happening - Official

There is no discussion on the nationalization of the assets of Western companies that have left Russia, and Moscow's retaliatory steps do not change ownership rights, diplomat explained

Unlike Western countries, Russia does not politicize commercial issues and is ready to provide all necessary support to foreign companies that maintain their presence on the Russian market, provided they comply with the country's legislation, the diplomat said.The decree on the temporary management of foreign assets in Russia affected about 10 companies, and those continuing to operate in the country exceed that number, Dmitry Birichevsky adeded.Most foreign companies are interested in long-term development of their business in Russia, the diplomat said.Banning Russian LNG Will Spur Inflation in EuropeThe planned EU ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will lead to higher prices for raw materials for European consumers and financial costs for companies, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky told Sputnik.The diplomat added that Russian exporters will have to take into account the possible ban as the realities are such that sanctions will continue.

