US Should Quit Sending Money to Ukraine, Try to Negotiate Peace — Congressman Massie

The United States should stop sending money to Ukraine and attempt to negotiate peace as soon as possible, US Congressman Thomas Massie told Sputnik on Friday.
"I think we should quit sending money there. I think we should try to negotiate peace as soon as possible," Massie said on the sidelines of the 2024 Libertarian National Convention.US lawmakers are showing dwindling support for sending military aid to Ukraine each time the matter comes to a vote, Massie highlighted. There should be some effort made to bring both Ukraine and Russia to the upcoming conference in Switzerland as it is hard to imagine negotiations without Russia, Massie stressed.Talks Must Go OnTalks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden could help solve the conflict in Ukraine, and even lower-level discussions between top diplomats could help achieve progress, Massie highlighted.When asked at what level such discussion should be held, the congressman said, "Maybe at the secretary of state level, for instance."Massie expressed his view that it is "wrong" that communications between the US and Russia are limited.'Very Short-Sighted Policy'The US government freezing of foreign assets, including those of Russia, is a very short-sighted policy and sends a message to the international community that the United States may stop honoring transactions, the congressman emphasized.The representative added that US moves to freeze foreign assets are "extremely dangerous" because they will increase the price that Washington has to pay to finance its debt.Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law, with the Russian Foreign Ministry labeling such an action as theft.Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has also said that Moscow is willing to issue a "symmetrical" response to this form of Western financial aggression.No More Money to UkraineThe congressman argued that he opposes the US government sending more money to Ukraine unless such assistance achieves peace.Massie also said that both sides to the conflict in Ukraine will eventually run out of people if fighting continues.Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States was providing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $275 million.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday the United States has already delivered many of Ukraine's "top-priority requirements" and much more assistance is on the way.Austin added that he expects a steady flow of US assistance for Ukraine on a weekly basis.Russia has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine by the collective West, saying they would only prolong the conflict but would not change the situation on the ground.
01:04 GMT 25.05.2024 (Updated: 03:04 GMT 25.05.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should stop sending money to Ukraine and attempt to negotiate peace as soon as possible, US Congressman Thomas Massie told Sputnik on Friday.
“I think we should quit sending money there. I think we should try to negotiate peace as soon as possible,” Massie said on the sidelines of the 2024 Libertarian National Convention.
US lawmakers are showing dwindling support for sending military aid to Ukraine each time the matter comes to a vote, Massie highlighted.

“The support for sending weapons to Ukraine is weakening in the US Congress, as you can see with each subsequent vote,” the congressman emphasized.

There should be some effort made to bring both Ukraine and Russia to the upcoming conference in Switzerland as it is hard to imagine negotiations without Russia, Massie stressed.
“This sounds kind of hard to negotiate a peace if they don't have Russia at the table. So I think there should be some effort to have Ukraine and Russia there,” the congressman said.
Talks Must Go On

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden could help solve the conflict in Ukraine, and even lower-level discussions between top diplomats could help achieve progress, Massie highlighted.

"I think it could help," Massie said when asked whether talks between Biden and Putin could help solve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. "Although, even lower-level negotiations would help as well, I think."

When asked at what level such discussion should be held, the congressman said, "Maybe at the secretary of state level, for instance."
Massie expressed his view that it is "wrong" that communications between the US and Russia are limited.
"I think there should be talks," he said.
'Very Short-Sighted Policy'

The US government freezing of foreign assets, including those of Russia, is a very short-sighted policy and sends a message to the international community that the United States may stop honoring transactions, the congressman emphasized.

"I think it's very short sighted of our government to freeze for instance, Treasury assets, that are held by other countries, such as Russia, because it sends a message to the world that if you buy our debt, then we may not honor the transaction at some point," Massie explained.

The representative added that US moves to freeze foreign assets are "extremely dangerous" because they will increase the price that Washington has to pay to finance its debt.
"I'm sure that our closest allies will still trust that we'll be good on our word, but other sovereign funds will have a diminished appetite for financing our debt," Massie said. "So, I think it's very short-sighted of us to do that."
Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law, with the Russian Foreign Ministry labeling such an action as theft.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has also said that Moscow is willing to issue a "symmetrical" response to this form of Western financial aggression.
No More Money to Ukraine

The congressman argued that he opposes the US government sending more money to Ukraine unless such assistance achieves peace.

"I told our own speaker - if you want to send $60 billion and the goal is to achieve some kind of peace, I might be compelled to vote for it. But I'm not voting for $60 billion that will then only necessitate another $60 billion," the representative clarified.

Massie also said that both sides to the conflict in Ukraine will eventually run out of people if fighting continues.
"I think it's immoral to grind up people in this war on both sides," Massie added.
Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States was providing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $275 million.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday the United States has already delivered many of Ukraine's "top-priority requirements" and much more assistance is on the way.
Austin added that he expects a steady flow of US assistance for Ukraine on a weekly basis.
Russia has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine by the collective West, saying they would only prolong the conflict but would not change the situation on the ground.
