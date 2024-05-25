https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/us-should-quit-sending-money-to-ukraine-try-to-negotiate-peace--congressman-massie-1118621187.html

US Should Quit Sending Money to Ukraine, Try to Negotiate Peace — Congressman Massie

US Should Quit Sending Money to Ukraine, Try to Negotiate Peace — Congressman Massie

Sputnik International

The United States should stop sending money to Ukraine and attempt to negotiate peace as soon as possible, US Congressman Thomas Massie told Sputnik on Friday.

2024-05-25T01:04+0000

2024-05-25T01:04+0000

2024-05-25T03:04+0000

us

world

ukraine

thomas massie

vladimir putin

joe biden

russia

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118622835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_635160dfd7d10b16d487d799655ee440.jpg

“I think we should quit sending money there. I think we should try to negotiate peace as soon as possible,” Massie said on the sidelines of the 2024 Libertarian National Convention.US lawmakers are showing dwindling support for sending military aid to Ukraine each time the matter comes to a vote, Massie highlighted. There should be some effort made to bring both Ukraine and Russia to the upcoming conference in Switzerland as it is hard to imagine negotiations without Russia, Massie stressed.Talks Must Go OnTalks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden could help solve the conflict in Ukraine, and even lower-level discussions between top diplomats could help achieve progress, Massie highlighted.When asked at what level such discussion should be held, the congressman said, "Maybe at the secretary of state level, for instance."Massie expressed his view that it is "wrong" that communications between the US and Russia are limited.'Very Short-Sighted Policy'The US government freezing of foreign assets, including those of Russia, is a very short-sighted policy and sends a message to the international community that the United States may stop honoring transactions, the congressman emphasized.The representative added that US moves to freeze foreign assets are "extremely dangerous" because they will increase the price that Washington has to pay to finance its debt.Moscow has maintained that any attempt to confiscate its frozen assets would violate international law, with the Russian Foreign Ministry labeling such an action as theft.Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has also said that Moscow is willing to issue a "symmetrical" response to this form of Western financial aggression.No More Money to UkraineThe congressman argued that he opposes the US government sending more money to Ukraine unless such assistance achieves peace.Massie also said that both sides to the conflict in Ukraine will eventually run out of people if fighting continues.Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States was providing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $275 million.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday the United States has already delivered many of Ukraine's "top-priority requirements" and much more assistance is on the way.Austin added that he expects a steady flow of US assistance for Ukraine on a weekly basis.Russia has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine by the collective West, saying they would only prolong the conflict but would not change the situation on the ground.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-skips-swiss-held-ukraine-conference-as-bern-asserts-no-peace-possible-without-moscow-1117851424.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220407/us-has-unilaterally-closed-channel-of-communication-with-russia-on-cybersecurity-moscow-says-1094558955.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/us-set-to-use-power-given-by-congress-to-seize-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraine---blinken-1118430662.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-reputation-will-falter-if-it-proceeds-with-confiscation-of-russian-assets-kremlin-1118033848.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/funding-never-ending-conflict-in-ukraine-not-in-us-interest---us-senator-vance-1118602216.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lethal weapons, urkaine crisis, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, ukraine kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, russian economy under sanctions, us sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, us hegemony, unipolar world, russophobia, russophoby, anti-russian bias