Putin Chairs Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects

Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

Sputnik is live from the Kremlin, Moscow, where Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the participants will discuss social and economic development in the nation. “The event will be thorough and detailed," he added.In May, Putin said that Russia's economy grew at a faster rate than the world economy last year. Earlier Sputnik reported that 2023 saw Russia become the fifth fastest-growing economy in the Group of 20.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more:

