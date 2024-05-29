International
LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/putin-chairs-meeting-of-council-for-strategic-development-and-national-projects-1118682641.html
Putin Chairs Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
Putin Chairs Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
2024-05-29T13:32+0000
2024-05-29T13:32+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
vladimir putin
russian economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118320764_0:95:3072:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_aecc97d6ef97c86ff8aa7497fe795b3d.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Kremlin, Moscow, where Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the participants will discuss social and economic development in the nation. “The event will be thorough and detailed," he added.In May, Putin said that Russia's economy grew at a faster rate than the world economy last year. Earlier Sputnik reported that 2023 saw Russia become the fifth fastest-growing economy in the Group of 20.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin holds an extended meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
Sputnik International
Putin holds an extended meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
2024-05-29T13:32+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118320764_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df06646b0c68a16c2324052e180bacd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, vladimir putin, putin council strategic, russia digital economy, russian economy
russian economy under sanctions, vladimir putin, putin council strategic, russia digital economy, russian economy

Putin Chairs Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects

13:32 GMT 29.05.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government on development of air transportation and aircraft engineering via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government on development of air transportation and aircraft engineering via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
According to official information, regional heads who are responsible for youth politics, communications, digital economy and transport politics will deliver their reports.
Sputnik is live from the Kremlin, Moscow, where Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the participants will discuss social and economic development in the nation. “The event will be thorough and detailed," he added.
In May, Putin said that Russia's economy grew at a faster rate than the world economy last year. Earlier Sputnik reported that 2023 saw Russia become the fifth fastest-growing economy in the Group of 20.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more:
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала