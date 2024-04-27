https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russias-macroeconomic-indicators-in-early-2024-above-forecasts---putin-1118143496.html
Russia's Macroeconomic Indicators in Early 2024 Above Forecasts - Putin
"Firstly, I will focus on some macroeconomic indicators. I note that the data from the beginning of the year turned out to be higher than the forecasts of the government, Bank of Russia and some experts," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.Russia's GDP May Add Over 3% by End of YearRussia's gross domestic product (GDP) may grow by more than 3% by the end of the year as the current state of the economy allows to improve forecasts of its development, the president pointed out.At the same time, Russia's inflation is gradually slowing down amid high rate of manufacturing industry, Putin added."At the same time, traditionally, which of course is pleasing, higher rates are demonstrated by the manufacturing industry. Its dynamics in January demonstrated a 7.5% growth, and in February it was already plus 13.5%," Putin noted.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Macroeconomic indicators in Russia in the beginning of 2024 turned out to be higher than the forecasts of the government, the Central Bank and experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"Firstly, I will focus on some macroeconomic indicators. I note that the data from the beginning of the year turned out to be higher than the forecasts of the government, Bank of Russia and some experts
," Putin said
at a meeting on economic issues.
Russia's GDP May Add Over 3% by End of Year
Russia's gross domestic product
(GDP) may grow by more than 3%
by the end of the year as the current state of the economy allows to improve forecasts of its development, the president pointed out.
"The real current state of the economy allows to improve the forecasts of its development. Already now many experts say that by the end of the current year Russia's GDP may grow by more than 3%," he said.
At the same time, Russia's inflation is gradually slowing down
amid high rate of manufacturing industry, Putin added.
"At the same time, traditionally, which of course is pleasing, higher rates are demonstrated by the manufacturing industry. Its dynamics in January demonstrated a 7.5% growth, and in February it was already plus 13.5%," Putin noted.