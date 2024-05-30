https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/china-russia-armies-to-further-be-active-in-ensuring-regional-intl-stability-1118700220.html

China, Russia Armies to Further Be Active in Ensuring Regional, Int'l Stability

The armed forces of Russia and China will continue to play an active role in protecting common interests and ensuring regional and global peace and stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

"The armed forces of the two countries will continue to deepen practical cooperation in high-level exchanges, professional exchanges, joint exercises, playing an active role in developing the traditional friendship between the two countries and the armies of the two states, protecting common interests and maintaining regional and global peace and stability," Wu told reporters. The Chinese armed forces are ready to strengthen strategic communications and coordination with the Russian armed forces and together contribute to maintaining international security, the official added.

