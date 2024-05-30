https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/china-russia-armies-to-further-be-active-in-ensuring-regional-intl-stability-1118700220.html
China, Russia Armies to Further Be Active in Ensuring Regional, Int'l Stability
China, Russia Armies to Further Be Active in Ensuring Regional, Int'l Stability
Sputnik International
The armed forces of Russia and China will continue to play an active role in protecting common interests and ensuring regional and global peace and stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.
2024-05-30T10:09+0000
2024-05-30T10:09+0000
2024-05-30T10:40+0000
military
china
russia
wu qian
chinese defense ministry
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118515464_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e5bec8c63dadc8acbc13123cb0f416dc.jpg
"The armed forces of the two countries will continue to deepen practical cooperation in high-level exchanges, professional exchanges, joint exercises, playing an active role in developing the traditional friendship between the two countries and the armies of the two states, protecting common interests and maintaining regional and global peace and stability," Wu told reporters. The Chinese armed forces are ready to strengthen strategic communications and coordination with the Russian armed forces and together contribute to maintaining international security, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/putin-russia-china-talks-will-contribute-to-further-strengthening-of-bilateral-ties-1118538416.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118515464_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb7e93db0c8c0f72babb5b6f06fa144.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, russia armies, ensuring regional, int'l stability, chinese defense ministry spokesman wu qian
china, russia armies, ensuring regional, int'l stability, chinese defense ministry spokesman wu qian
China, Russia Armies to Further Be Active in Ensuring Regional, Int'l Stability
10:09 GMT 30.05.2024 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 30.05.2024)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The armed forces of Russia and China will continue to play an active role in protecting common interests and ensuring regional and global peace and stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.
"The armed forces of the two countries will continue to deepen practical cooperation in high-level exchanges, professional exchanges, joint exercises, playing an active role in developing the traditional friendship between the two countries and the armies of the two states, protecting common interests and maintaining regional and global peace and stability," Wu told reporters.
The Chinese armed forces are ready to strengthen strategic communications and coordination with the Russian armed forces
and together contribute to maintaining international security, the official added.