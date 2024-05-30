China Will Work With Arab Countries to Defend Multipolar World - President Xi

International
China is ready, jointly with Arab countries, to defend an equal multipolar world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.
The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday. China will strengthen cooperation with Arab countries in the oil and gas sector, trade, and high technology, Xi Jinping said.The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday.He said China will intensify promotion of cooperation in artificial intelligence, investment and new power industry with Arab countries.China is ready to intensify cooperation with Arab states in the field of manned space flights, Xi Jinping said.The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday.Xi said China is ready, jointly with Arab states, to build a joint space debris monitoring center, as well as the Beidou [Chinese satellite navigation system] development and cooperation center.The second China-Arab summit will be held in China in 2026. The first summit between China and Arab states was held in December 2022 in the capital of Saudi Arabia.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready, jointly with Arab countries, to defend an equal multipolar world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.
The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday.
“We are ready to work with the Arab side in order to jointly defend an equal and orderly multipolar world,” Xi said in a speech at the opening ceremony.
China will strengthen cooperation with Arab countries in the oil and gas sector, trade, and high technology, Xi Jinping said.
The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday.
“We will strengthen cooperation in such key areas as oil, gas, trade and infrastructure,” Xi said in a speech at the opening ceremony.
He said China will intensify promotion of cooperation in artificial intelligence, investment and new power industry with Arab countries.
China is ready to intensify cooperation with Arab states in the field of manned space flights, Xi Jinping said.
The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday.
“[China] is ready to strengthen cooperation with Arab countries in the field of manned space flights and civil airliners,” the Chinese leader said in a speech at the opening ceremony.
Xi said China is ready, jointly with Arab states, to build a joint space debris monitoring center, as well as the Beidou [Chinese satellite navigation system] development and cooperation center.
The second China-Arab summit will be held in China in 2026. The first summit between China and Arab states was held in December 2022 in the capital of Saudi Arabia.
