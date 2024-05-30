https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/china-will-work-with-arab-countries-to-defend-multipolar-world---president-xi-1118699471.html

China Will Work With Arab Countries to Defend Multipolar World - President Xi

China is ready, jointly with Arab countries, to defend an equal multipolar world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday. China will strengthen cooperation with Arab countries in the oil and gas sector, trade, and high technology, Xi Jinping said.The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday.He said China will intensify promotion of cooperation in artificial intelligence, investment and new power industry with Arab countries.China is ready to intensify cooperation with Arab states in the field of manned space flights, Xi Jinping said.The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday.Xi said China is ready, jointly with Arab states, to build a joint space debris monitoring center, as well as the Beidou [Chinese satellite navigation system] development and cooperation center.The second China-Arab summit will be held in China in 2026. The first summit between China and Arab states was held in December 2022 in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

