Constitution Author: Zelensky’s Illegitimacy Deliberately Created to Escalate Ukraine Conflict

Constitution Author: Zelensky’s Illegitimacy Deliberately Created to Escalate Ukraine Conflict

The presidential term of Volodymyr Zelensky expired on May 20. The 2024 presidential election in Ukraine has been canceled citing martial law and general mobilization. Zelensky said that the election was now “untimely”.

The illegitimacy of Volodymyr Zelensky's rule was intentionally set up to make negotiations with Russia impossible, one of the Ukrainian constitution's authors tells Sputnik.The current constitution was adopted in 1996. Dmytro Tabachnik, then head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, was one of the members of the constitutional commission that drafted the charter."According to the constitution, there can be no other interpretation — Zelensky is an illegitimate leader of Ukraine, this clearly follows from the norms of the constitution," he underlined.Tabachnik argued that Zelensky's illegitimacy was "specially created.""There are various interested parties in the bloody conflict in Ukraine. One of the most devious and cynical is Britain," Tabachnik noted. "Over the past few years, Britain has been trying to play its own separate game. Britain is primarily interested in prolonging the military actions and their escalation.""Britain absolutely does not care about Zelensky's illegitimacy," the constitutional expert said.As evidence of this, he recalled that London has already repeatedly interfered in events in Ukraine."The Istanbul agreements were destroyed by the direct, brazen interference of the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. All the initial statements on the use of heavy and long-range weapons usually came from Britain as well," Tabachnik said."Creating stalemates between different great powers is Britain's typical method. To bring the great powers together along the lines of their immediate neighbors," he pointed out. "This is how they tried to shake up the Austro-Hungarian Empire in the 19th century, this is how they made mischief along the entire perimeter of the Russian Empire."He noted that the "British model of prolonging" the conflict in Ukraine has several aspects."The first is the gradual escalation of hostilities. Notice that British politicians are always the actors and promoters of this escalation," Tabachnik explained. "The second is the complication of negotiations. A special Jesuitical formula was designed to complicate negotiations, consisting of three points."According to Tabachnkik, London is well aware that Russia, represented by its top leadership and Foreign Ministry, relies on the impeccable purity of legal formulas in international relations, so it will not negotiate with an illegitimate president.However, if negotiations with Kiev are impossible, there remains only one solution — Kiev's capitulation."In the case of accepting capitulation, [legitimacy] becomes secondary," Tabachnik argued.For instance, after Adolf Hitler's suicide, the Third Reich was headed by Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz, solely based on Hitler's will — Dönitz was neither elected nor approved by the German parliament."Nevertheless, the delegation formed was recognized by all allies and agreed in Potsdam on the night of May 8-9 that these individuals would sign the capitulation," Tabachnik recalled.Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Russian-Belarusian talks on May 24, stated that Russia assumes Zelensky's presidential mandate has ended.

