North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports
North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan early on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The report said Seoul's military did not provide further details and was analyzing the launch. Pyongyang fired a total of ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, Yonhap cited the South's military as saying. The report also cited a spokesperson for the Japanese Defense Ministry as saying that the suspected ballistic missile has landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has strongly condemned the North's launch and expressed hope for cooperation with the United States and South Korea.Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing the South's military, that the missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (217 miles) before landing at sea.
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

00:06 GMT 30.05.2024
This image made from video broadcasted by North Korea's KRT shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan early on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The report said Seoul's military did not provide further details and was analyzing the launch.
Pyongyang fired a total of ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, Yonhap cited the South's military as saying.
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japan Coast Guard, that a projectile, "which could have been a ballistic missile, has already landed."
The report also cited a spokesperson for the Japanese Defense Ministry as saying that the suspected ballistic missile has landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has strongly condemned the North's launch and expressed hope for cooperation with the United States and South Korea.
Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing the South's military, that the missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (217 miles) before landing at sea.
