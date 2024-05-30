https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1118693282.html

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan early on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The report said Seoul's military did not provide further details and was analyzing the launch. Pyongyang fired a total of ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, Yonhap cited the South's military as saying. The report also cited a spokesperson for the Japanese Defense Ministry as saying that the suspected ballistic missile has landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has strongly condemned the North's launch and expressed hope for cooperation with the United States and South Korea.Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing the South's military, that the missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (217 miles) before landing at sea.

