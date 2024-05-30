https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---reports-1118693282.html
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports
Sputnik International
North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan early on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
2024-05-30T00:06+0000
2024-05-30T00:06+0000
2024-05-30T00:06+0000
asia
japan
north korea
yonhap
japan coast guard
ballistic missile
ballistic missile test
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116789686_7:0:1991:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_4fa00f8021a303d96138a87d6541dc82.jpg
The report said Seoul's military did not provide further details and was analyzing the launch. Pyongyang fired a total of ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, Yonhap cited the South's military as saying. The report also cited a spokesperson for the Japanese Defense Ministry as saying that the suspected ballistic missile has landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has strongly condemned the North's launch and expressed hope for cooperation with the United States and South Korea.Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing the South's military, that the missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (217 miles) before landing at sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/north-korea-will-increase-readiness-for-nuclear-deterrence-amid-us-subcritical-test-1118533171.html
japan
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116789686_255:0:1743:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_9a303ef62ba48206c91ff006115aad97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, korean ballistic missile test launch, north korea missiles, japan report korean missile test
north korea, korean ballistic missile test launch, north korea missiles, japan report korean missile test
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan early on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The report said Seoul's military did not provide further details and was analyzing the launch.
Pyongyang fired a total of ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, Yonhap cited the South's military as saying.
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japan Coast Guard, that a projectile, "which could have been a ballistic missile, has already landed."
The report also cited a spokesperson for the Japanese Defense Ministry as saying that the suspected ballistic missile has landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has strongly condemned the North's launch and expressed hope for cooperation with the United States and South Korea.
Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing the South's military, that the missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (217 miles) before landing at sea.