RFK Jr. Seeks Spot on CNN Debates, Israel Continues Rafah Onslaught, Taiwan Turmoil and More
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and a lineup of esteemed guests discuss various current events, including RFK Jr. seeking a spot on the CNN debates.
04:12 GMT 30.05.2024 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 30.05.2024)
The show starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik discussing RFK Jr.'s race to the debate stage and the criteria needed to qualify. He also touches on the mass discontent over Biden's presidency amid the overall war on Gaza and the recent massacre in Rafah.
To kick off the second hour, Mohammad Marandi, Professor at the University of Tehran, joins the show to delve into the Israeli attacks on Rafah and the latest out of Iran amid the death of late President Raisi.
Then, political activist and podcast host Misty Winston discusses the Democrats' plans to get Biden on the Ohio ballot.
The third hour begins with journalist KJ Noh analyzing the rising tensions between Taiwan and China as the US amid the latest elections.
The show closes with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM