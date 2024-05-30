https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/rostec-buzzes-with-innovation-as-shmel-demining-robot-tested-in-russias-new-regions--1118698238.html

Rostec Buzzes With Innovation as Shmel Demining Robot Tested in Russia's New Regions

The Russian robot sapper "Shmel" (Bumblebee) is undergoing tests and is engaged in demining civilian objects in new regions of Russia, the Rostec press service said on Thursday.

The enhanced Shmel model will be on display at the High-Precision Complexes Expo during the Complex Security exhibition, taking place from May 29 to June 1 at Patriot Park near Moscow.MGR-4 is an initiative development of two enterprises of high-precision complexes: Kovrov Electromechanical Plant (KEMZ) and VNII Signal JSC. The main feature of the machine is a remote control system with external cameras and sensors. It makes it possible to carry out demining from a distance without exposing sappers-rescuers to unnecessary risks."Today, Rostec is conducting extensive tests of the MGR-4 in real-world conditions. This made it possible to finalize the machine in a timely manner. For example, the Shmel received a new anti-mine trawl. It is particularly effective against small anti-personnel mines, which pose a serious threat to civilians. Meanwhile, the MGR-4 has retained its main advantage - the robot allows the operator to be in a safe place - at a distance of up to 1,000 meters," Bekhan Ozdoyev, director of Rostec's Conventional Weapons and Special Chemicals Cluster, is quoted in the report as saying.According to him, this is especially important when rescuers have to deal with booby traps designed to hit a sapper. The Shmel tests are expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

