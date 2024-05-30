https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/russia-not-linking-forming-inclusive-govt-by-taliban-to-policy-on-afghanistan-1118696828.html
Russia Not Linking Forming Inclusive Gov't by Taliban to Policy on Afghanistan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not link the fact that the Taliban* must fulfill their promises of an inclusive government with Moscow’s policy towards Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday.
"We do not link anything. We expect that the Taliban will fulfill all of its promises that they previously made publicly to the international community. But in no case do we make this a condition, and do not link this with their activity, with their policy, including in the Russian direction," Rudenko told reporters, adding that Russia's policy on Afghanistan does not change.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Taliban movement
is the real authority in Afghanistan and that plans to remove it from the list of organizations banned in Russia reflect reality. Later, Special Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that the status of a terrorist organization of the Taliban movement in Russia prevents the development of relations between Moscow and Kabul.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities