https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/russia-not-linking-forming-inclusive-govt-by-taliban-to-policy-on-afghanistan-1118696828.html

Russia Not Linking Forming Inclusive Gov't by Taliban to Policy on Afghanistan

Russia Not Linking Forming Inclusive Gov't by Taliban to Policy on Afghanistan

Sputnik International

Russia does not link the fact that the Taliban* must fulfill their promises of an inclusive government with Moscow’s policy towards Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday.

2024-05-30T07:06+0000

2024-05-30T07:06+0000

2024-05-30T07:06+0000

world

russia

afghanistan

moscow

sergey lavrov

taliban

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107867/37/1078673723_0:18:1801:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_f759b8b5a54cd5d324329c6dd4b835d4.jpg

"We do not link anything. We expect that the Taliban will fulfill all of its promises that they previously made publicly to the international community. But in no case do we make this a condition, and do not link this with their activity, with their policy, including in the Russian direction," Rudenko told reporters, adding that Russia's policy on Afghanistan does not change.On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Taliban movement is the real authority in Afghanistan and that plans to remove it from the list of organizations banned in Russia reflect reality. Later, Special Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that the status of a terrorist organization of the Taliban movement in Russia prevents the development of relations between Moscow and Kabul. *Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/why-time-is-ripe-to-delist-taliban-as-banned-entity-1118667255.html

russia

afghanistan

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian deputy foreign minister andrey rudenko, taliban, moscow’s policy towards afghanistan