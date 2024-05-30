International
Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Myanmar Air Force Commander Outline Cooperation Prospects
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin met with Myanmar Air Force Commander Gen. Tun Aung to outline cooperation prospects, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“A working meeting was held in Moscow today between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Republic of the Union of Myanmar Air Force Commander Tun Aung,” the ministry said. It said the sides noted positive dynamics of the development of bilateral defense industry cooperation, and also identified promising areas of interaction and ways of their implementation. The parties emphasized their mutual desire to strengthen the dialogue between the defense departments and build up mutually beneficial ties, including between the two countries' air forces. The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere, the Russian ministry said.
2024
Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Myanmar Air Force Commander Outline Cooperation Prospects

04:20 GMT 30.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin met with Myanmar Air Force Commander Gen. Tun Aung to outline cooperation prospects, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“A working meeting was held in Moscow today between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Republic of the Union of Myanmar Air Force Commander Tun Aung,” the ministry said.
It said the sides noted positive dynamics of the development of bilateral defense industry cooperation, and also identified promising areas of interaction and ways of their implementation.
The parties emphasized their mutual desire to strengthen the dialogue between the defense departments and build up mutually beneficial ties, including between the two countries' air forces. The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere, the Russian ministry said.
