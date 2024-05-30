https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/russian-deputy-defense-minister-myanmar-air-force-commander-outline-cooperation-prospects-1118695376.html

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Myanmar Air Force Commander Outline Cooperation Prospects

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Myanmar Air Force Commander Outline Cooperation Prospects

Sputnik International

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin met with Myanmar Air Force Commander Gen. Tun Aung to outline cooperation prospects, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-05-30T04:20+0000

2024-05-30T04:20+0000

2024-05-30T04:20+0000

military

myanmar

russia

moscow

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113729155_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6c547dc4de9a7e44070d2ec7e2003759.jpg

“A working meeting was held in Moscow today between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin and Republic of the Union of Myanmar Air Force Commander Tun Aung,” the ministry said. It said the sides noted positive dynamics of the development of bilateral defense industry cooperation, and also identified promising areas of interaction and ways of their implementation. The parties emphasized their mutual desire to strengthen the dialogue between the defense departments and build up mutually beneficial ties, including between the two countries' air forces. The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere, the Russian ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russia-myanmar-armed-forces-plan-over-50-military-cooperation-events-in-2024-1117601840.html

myanmar

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian deputy defense minister, myanmar air force, russian defense ministry, cooperation prospects