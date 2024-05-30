https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/swedish-commander-indoctrinating-public-moscow-has-sights-on-gotland-russian-intel-affirms-1118697847.html

Swedish Commander Indoctrinating Public Moscow Has 'Sights' on Gotland, Russian Intel Affirms

The commander-in-chief of the Swedish Armed Forces is convincing Swedes that Russia has "set its eyes" on the island of Gotland in order to establish control over the Baltic Sea, and the Finnish president has become keenly aware of the "existential threat from Russia," the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

Swedish Commander-in-Chief Gen. Micael Byden is persuading the Scandinavian country's populace that Moscow has "set its sights" on the island of Gotland, in order to take control over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) revealed on Thursday.In the meantime, Finland's Stubb has "all of a sudden realized the existence of 'an existential threat coming from Russia,'" and "does not hesitate to call for "paving the way to peace on the battlefield," the Russian intelligence service added.The US State Department plans to publish short videos on popular social networks targeting the populations of Sweden and Finland in an attempt to depict the alleged "seriousness of the Russian threat," the press office of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service said. It notes that "under the auspices of the American foreign policy department in popular social networks and messengers in the near future it is planned to place a series of short videos to demonstrate 'the seriousness of the Russian threat." "The target audience of the project is the population of Sweden and Finland, who need to be indoctrinated with 'universal fear' of Washington's far-fetched 'territorial appetites' of Moscow," the SVR noted.

