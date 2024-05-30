https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/trumps-hush-money-trial-enters-final-stage-1118691892.html

Trump's Hush Money Trial Enters Final Stage

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.

The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle joining the show to discuss Trump's trial as it comes to a close.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on RFK Jr.'s ongoing campaign as the candidate has his sights set on the CNN debate.The second hour starts with Sourabh Gupta, Senior Asia Pacific International Relations Policy Expert, analyzing the rising tensions between Taiwan and China.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Ukraine's upcoming 'peace summit.'The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

