International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/trumps-hush-money-trial-enters-final-stage-1118691892.html
Trump's Hush Money Trial Enters Final Stage
Trump's Hush Money Trial Enters Final Stage
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
2024-05-30T04:13+0000
2024-05-30T09:18+0000
the final countdown
radio
robert f. kennedy jr
cnn
taiwan
china
russia
ukraine
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118692049_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f059710608f12c9d7558e883c1ee6567.jpg
Trump's Hush Money Trial Enters Final Stage
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle joining the show to discuss Trump's trial as it comes to a close.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on RFK Jr.'s ongoing campaign as the candidate has his sights set on the CNN debate.The second hour starts with Sourabh Gupta, Senior Asia Pacific International Relations Policy Expert, analyzing the rising tensions between Taiwan and China.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Ukraine's upcoming 'peace summit.'The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
taiwan
china
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118692049_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e03b4ca9e6d1535cf14ee9789cdd9143.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, will china invade taiwan, ukraine peace summit, trump hush money trial, will rfk jr. take part in debates
the final countdown, will china invade taiwan, ukraine peace summit, trump hush money trial, will rfk jr. take part in debates

Trump's Hush Money Trial Enters Final Stage

04:13 GMT 30.05.2024 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 30.05.2024)
The Final Countdown
Trump's Hush Money Trial Enters Final Stage
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss the latest from around the globe, including Trump's hush money trial.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle joining the show to discuss Trump's trial as it comes to a close.
Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis weighs in on RFK Jr.'s ongoing campaign as the candidate has his sights set on the CNN debate.
The second hour starts with Sourabh Gupta, Senior Asia Pacific International Relations Policy Expert, analyzing the rising tensions between Taiwan and China.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on Ukraine's upcoming 'peace summit.'
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала