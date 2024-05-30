https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/ukraine-can-use-danish-f-16-to-hit-targets-in-russia--danish-foreign-minister-1118700104.html
Ukraine Can Use Danish F-16 to Hit Targets in Russia – Danish Foreign Minister
Ukraine can use F-16 fighter jets supplied by Denmark to hit targets on the Russian territory, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Thursday.
short answer is yes. And this is not a new position. It is a part of the donation. When we have discussed that with our foreign affairs committee in the Danish parliament, we have made it clear from the very outset that it is a part of self-defense to possibly also attack military installation in the aggressor's territory," Rasmussen told reporters ahead of meetings of the Foreign Affairs Council on trade and the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will consider the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine a deliberate signal action by NATO in the nuclear sphere. At the same time, the supply of F-16 fighters would not change the situation on the line of contact in any way, the minister added.On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia will treat F-16 fighter jets operated by Ukraine as nuclear-capable assets.
