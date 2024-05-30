https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/lavrov-peace-conference-with-ukraine-russia-could-be-continuation-of-chinas-efforts-1118693618.html

Lavrov: Peace Conference With Ukraine, Russia Could Be Continuation of China's Efforts

Russia considers the idea of convening a peaceful conference on the Ukrainian conflict with the participation of both Russia and Ukraine as a possible continuation of China's efforts, Russian FM Lavrov told Sputnik.

"As for the idea of convening an international peace conference in a timely manner, which would ensure the equal participation of Russia and Ukraine and the discussion of all available peace initiatives, we regard it as a continuation of Beijing's efforts to create conditions for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. We share the position that, first of all, it is necessary to eliminate its root causes, ensure the legitimate interests of all parties," Lavrov said.Future agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict must be based on the principle of equal and indivisible security, the minister added.Lavrov also noted that Russia believes the US has become an accomplice to Kiev's crimes, when it comes to Ukraine's missile strikes on Russian cities.

