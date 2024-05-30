International
Lavrov: Peace Conference With Ukraine, Russia Could Be Continuation of China's Efforts
Lavrov: Peace Conference With Ukraine, Russia Could Be Continuation of China's Efforts
Russia considers the idea of convening a peaceful conference on the Ukrainian conflict with the participation of both Russia and Ukraine as a possible continuation of China's efforts, Russian FM Lavrov told Sputnik.
"As for the idea of convening an international peace conference in a timely manner, which would ensure the equal participation of Russia and Ukraine and the discussion of all available peace initiatives, we regard it as a continuation of Beijing's efforts to create conditions for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. We share the position that, first of all, it is necessary to eliminate its root causes, ensure the legitimate interests of all parties," Lavrov said.Future agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict must be based on the principle of equal and indivisible security, the minister added.Lavrov also noted that Russia believes the US has become an accomplice to Kiev's crimes, when it comes to Ukraine's missile strikes on Russian cities.
Lavrov: Peace Conference With Ukraine, Russia Could Be Continuation of China's Efforts

00:45 GMT 30.05.2024 (Updated: 01:07 GMT 30.05.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankSergey Lavrov on the Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
Sergey Lavrov on the Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers the idea of a hypothetical convening of a peaceful international conference on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with the participation of both Moscow and Kiev as a possible continuation of China's efforts to create conditions for resolving this crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.
"As for the idea of convening an international peace conference in a timely manner, which would ensure the equal participation of Russia and Ukraine and the discussion of all available peace initiatives, we regard it as a continuation of Beijing's efforts to create conditions for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. We share the position that, first of all, it is necessary to eliminate its root causes, ensure the legitimate interests of all parties," Lavrov said.
Future agreements on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict must be based on the principle of equal and indivisible security, the minister added.
Lavrov also noted that Russia believes the US has become an accomplice to Kiev's crimes, when it comes to Ukraine's missile strikes on Russian cities.
"In the US national security strategy, Russia is called an immediate threat. The United States and NATO explicitly say that their goal is to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country. In this context, the fate of the civilian population of Russian cities is not of interest to the White House, which has become an accomplice to the crimes of the Kiev regime," Lavrov said.
