https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/us-leaders-pushing-for-three-front-war-when-they-cant-handle-one-1118694792.html

US Leaders Pushing for Three-Front War When They Can’t Handle One

US Leaders Pushing for Three-Front War When They Can’t Handle One

Sputnik International

US Lawmakers are chomping at the bit to start wars with China, Russia and Iran, while it cannot even handle one proxy war against Russia.

2024-05-30T04:46+0000

2024-05-30T04:46+0000

2024-05-30T04:46+0000

analysis

michael maloof

joe biden

taiwan

russia

china

houthi

house foreign affairs committee

congress

the critical hour

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676203_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e9619878b0ddabfa40aaa16fb6fcf60.jpg

The meeting, which included the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), was the latest in a string of meetings between US and Taiwanese officials that have taken place during the Biden administration.The saber-rattling of China by the United States is insanity, as it cannot handle the crises it is already facing, retired senior policy analyst Michael Maloof told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.On Wednesday, Yemeni Houthi forces announced that they had brought down a US MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike drone. The US claimed that the drone was lost due to technical problems but it was the sixth such drone to be lost over Yemen since the Houthi movement began blockading the Red Sea against ships it says are connected to Israel.Despite a nearly $1 trillion budget, the United States military is unable to secure a major shipping lane from a government they don’t officially recognize in one of the poorest countries in the world, resulting in a 50% reduction of shipping through the Suez Canal compared to last year.In 2022, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), then speaker of the House, visited Taiwan against the protests of Beijing. Then, US President Joe Biden claimed he did not authorize her visit, but this statement caused some reasonable doubts.The next year, then-Taiwanese head of administration Tsai Ing-wen traveled to California where she and other Taiwanese politicians met with then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Again, US and Taiwanese officials attempted to soften the diplomatic outcry from China by claiming it was just part of a layover on her tour of Central America. Again, China didn’t buy it.On this latest trip, Washington provided no pretenses. The bipartisan delegation met with the newly elected head of Taiwanese administration and publicly promised them weapons and further support.“There should be no doubt, there should be no skepticism in the United States, Taiwan or anywhere in the world, of American resolve to maintain the status quo and peace in the Taiwan Strait,” Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), the co-chair of the Taiwan caucus said while meeting Taiwan’s new head of administration Lai Ching-te.“If the island in an unprovoked manner was invaded, then it would be to the American people and the United States Congress and my committee that has the power to declare war, how to deal with that,” McCaul said.China condemned the visit, saying it violates official US policy, which recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate government of all of China, including Taiwan.“In disregard of China’s strong opposition, relevant members of the US Congress still decided to visit Taiwan, which violates the one-China principle, the three China-US joint communiqués, and the US government’s own political commitment to maintaining only unofficial relations with the Taiwan region, and sends a severely wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Chinese spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference. “China firmly opposes it and has made serious protests to the US. We will take necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Yet lawmakers in the US are openly brag about the war not only with China but with Russia and Iran as well, all significantly more powerful opponents than the Yemeni Houthis.It should also be noted that part of the reason for the bipartisan trip to Taiwan was to assure Taiwanese leadership that the weapons would be forthcoming since they had been delayed due to shortages in US stockpiles largely brought on by the US funding of Ukraine.“We don’t have the industrial capability right now [to fight a war with China.] We’d have to shift our industries,” explained Maloof. “It would take a considerable amount of time given the sophistication of the weapons we use, as opposed to WWII.”Maloof explained that the rhetoric coming out of Washington is “very dangerous and it’s very inciteful,” noting that “we didn’t believe [Russian President Vladimir] Putin when he said ‘these are my red lines’ and we crossed them many times and he finally acted in Ukraine… Now we’re seeing the consequences of that. And I’m afraid we haven’t learned any lessons from any of our previous experiences. And we’re probably condemned to repeat them again, and with much greater consequences as a result.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220817/china-believes-biden-authorized-pelosis-visit-to-taiwan-ambassador-says-1099685150.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/how-us-is-flirting-with-idea-of-limited-nuclear-conflict-with-russia-and-china-1118682784.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/nato-dragging-eu-into-ww-iii-it-is-no-longer-defensive-alliance---french-politician-1118674614.html

taiwan

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

world war iii, world war 3, us lawmakers visit taiwan, us meddling in taiwan, us one-china policy, will us go to war with china