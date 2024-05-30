https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/washington-zoo-readying-for-new-pandas-hammocks-bread-recipe-bamboo-language-1118707404.html

Washington Zoo Readying for New Pandas: Hammocks, Bread Recipe, Bamboo Language

The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington is actively preparing to welcome two new Chinese giant pandas later this year, National Zoo director Brandie Smith told Sputnik.

A pair of Chinese giant pandas will join the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington by the end of the year. PreparationsThe zoo is already making some changes to their habitat to "make it more fun," including putting in more climbing structures, hammocks and different ways for them to play. The keepers are also having conversations with their counterparts in China to get to know what those pandas are like, what they like to eat and do to "make this home as happy as possible for them." During the first 30 days the pandas will go through a quarantine process, and then they will undergo a acclimation process to the exhibits, to the routine of the keepers and the diet, Dr. James Steeil, one of the supervisory veterinarians at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, told Sputnik. The diet of the pandas will be nearly exactly the same as in China with one difference, which is a bread-like substance that is given to them in China. Steeil also said that the pandas rarely get stressed while flying so there is no concern about their travel. When Are They Going to Have Cubs?The pandas, which are expected to fly to DC by FedEx before the end of the year are male Bao Li, who is the grandson of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, who left Washington last fall, and female Qing Bao. Both bears are two years old and will be sent under a new 10-year research and breeding agreement. Mariel Lally, giant panda keeper, has been working closely with Giant Pandas for some eight and a half years and will be working with the new duo almost every single day. Lally also noted that giant pandas do not really want to spend a lot of time with their keeper as they like to hang out, eat and sleep. The future residents of the DC zoo will not have to deal with the language barrier either, as it does not matter to them what language people speak.

