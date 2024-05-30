https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/zelenskys-legitimacy-in-question-georgia-parliament-overrides-foreign-agent-veto-1118694235.html

Zelensky's Legitimacy in Question; Georgia Parliament Overrides Foreign Agent Veto

The parliament of Georgia has overridden the presidential veto of the nation's foreign agents legislation that could expose Western election meddling.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's use of Western weapons against Russia.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, will join us to discuss Africa's moves towards decolonization and US, State, and Local governments' investments in Israel.George Szamuely, geopolitical analyst and author, discusses Western moves to interfere in Georgian politics through NGOs and attempts to foment chaos in the caucuses.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the White House response to the Israeli massacre in Gaza and Biden's new China tariffs.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the origins of COVID-19 and the UK-infected blood scandal.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss NATO dragging the EU into World War 3 and a US lawmaker bragging about declaring war on China.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Biden campaign's moves to get Black voters and the latest on the Gaza conflict.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, joins us to discuss Gulf Muslim countries turning to Russia and China for peace negotiations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

