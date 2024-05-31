https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/argentina-not-planning-to-jointly-produce-arms-with-ukraine---presidency-1118726051.html

Argentina Not Planning to Jointly Produce Arms With Ukraine - Presidency

Argentina Not Planning to Jointly Produce Arms With Ukraine - Presidency

Argentina has no plans to work together with Ukraine to produce weapons, as it currently has no capacity for that, Argentine presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said.

On Thursday, Argentinian newspaper Perfil reported, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that Argentina could become an important partner for Ukraine in arms and drone production. Zelensky reportedly made that remark during a press conference with Latin American journalists in Kiev.Earlier this week, Argentine President Javier Milei reportedly confirmed that he would attend the Swiss-hosted conference on Ukraine in June.

