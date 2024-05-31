https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/ukraine-firing-us-arms-at-russia-will-push-moscow-to-expand-buffer-zone---ex-us-army-col-1118721590.html

Ukraine Firing US Arms at Russia Will Push Moscow to Expand Buffer Zone - Ex-US Army Col.

Sputnik International

Permission by the US and its allies for the Zelensky regime to use Western weapons to strike Russia will not prevent a Ukrainian defeat in the conflict, but will force Russia to expand a "buffer zone" to stop attacks on its border areas, US Army Lt. Col. and veteran international consultant Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

In a major policy shift, Biden authorized the use of US weapons against military installations in Russia. A State Department spokesperson insisted that the authorization was limited to what they called "counter-fire purposes" in Kharkov region. The US has not authorized the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia, the spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday. "This will not change the ultimate outcome of the conflict, which Russia is destined to win," Rasmussen said. While the Pentagon most likely was trying to limit the shift, recent statements by former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Secretary Antony Blinken clearly showed that there was strong lobbying going on in the background to change the US position, Rasmussen observed. "It is possible that secretly Ukraine was allowed already or at least Western intelligence and targeting information has likely been used on earlier strikes," he said. "Yes, it is an escalation and most likely Russia will counter in some way."US policy makers continue to blunder forward with ever more dangerous decisions which unfortunately will likely end in a direct conflict or potentially worse, Rasmussen warned. Rasmussen noted that he has mentioned for several years that "we are moving down a dangerous path. That path is not getting any safer, if anything it is becoming more treacherous." As situations continue to escalate in the Middle East and Asia, history will not look favorably on the current group of Western leaders as they lead their countries into the abyss, Rasmussen said. Russia is thus forced to create a buffer zone because of Ukraine's continued deadly shelling of Belgorod, he warned.

