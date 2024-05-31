https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/biden-allows-ukraine-to-use-us-supplied-weapons-near-kharkov-1118709896.html

Biden Allows Ukraine to Use US-Supplied Weapons Near Kharkov

Biden Allows Ukraine to Use US-Supplied Weapons Near Kharkov

US President Biden greenlighted Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside the Russian territory for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkov region, but has not authorized the use of long-range missiles inside Russia.

“The President recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them. Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed,” the statement said on Thursday.The Pentagon has been instructed to develop precise recommendations for Ukraine describing the targets in the Russian territory that the Ukrainian Army can hit with US weapons, the New York Times has reported.The publication said that the Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin, had already handed the relevant instruction to the commander of NATO's joint forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli, and the latter sent the information to Kiev. Cited administration officials conceded that the president’s restrictions "could be subject to further loosening," with one insider adding:“This is a new reality,” in the Ukraine conflict.The secret policy change came after weeks of behind-the-scenes deliberations, with the Ukrainian side insistently pushing for a reversal of the US ban after Russia began a major assault around Kharkov around May 10, wrote the publication. Only a very narrow group of aides were reportedly privy to the discussions. Biden had been headed towards a policy change already before Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken returned from his trip to Kiev, said the report.Both the National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III had already determined that the Kiev regime’s losses around Kharkov warranted an exception to the rule against firing into Russia, said the unnamed senior officials. Finally, the White House made the decision to give Ukraine “flexibility” against the advancing Russian armed forces, said one US official.

