Biden Crew Pushes 3 Front World War; Russian Oil Selling in Rubles; US Assigns Haitian Puppet Leader

Biden Crew Pushes 3 Front World War; Russian Oil Selling in Rubles; US Assigns Haitian Puppet Leader

The Biden administration is pushing dangerous military escalations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East as their haphazard tactical and strategic plans for all three regions crumble.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Sergey Lavrov's Sputnik interview, in which he discussed several critical topics.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss the US Empire's use of Kenyan troops to invade Haiti and the naming of a Western imperial governor to act as the prime minister.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the CIA's covert use of dirty tricks for world domination and the cynical weaponization of the human rights issue.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the US empire and its European vassal's struggle to find a way to steal Russian assets as top Western economic strategists advise against it.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's push for dangerous military escalations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East as their haphazard tactical and strategic plans for all three regions crumble.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss European dysfunction as France battles with regional allies over the recognition of Palestine and the Hungarian foreign minister visits Belarus despite EU sanctions.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses the meeting between the Defense chiefs of China and the US empire.Branko Marcetic, Jacobin staff writer and author of "Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," joins us to discuss Russia's moves towards a diplomatic end to the Ukraine conflict with a European security pact and Russia's coming recognition of the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

