Houthis Threatens to Hit Targets in Red, Arabian Seas After US, UK Strikes on Yemen
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, threatened to "respond directly and immediately" to US and UK strikes on Yemen by hitting targets in the Red and Arabian seas, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to respond directly and immediately to every new aggression on Yemeni territories, by targeting all sources of threat and all hostile American and British targets in the Red and Arab Seas," the spokesman said in a statement.Late on Thursday, US and UK military aircraft carried out 13 strikes on positions the Houthis in three provinces of Yemen after a series of attacks on US ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean seas. A source in Al Hudaydah authorities told Sputnik at least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in the strikes. Al Masirah TV broadcaster reported on Friday that the death toll had risen to 13 adding that over 30 were injured.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, threatened to "respond directly and immediately" to US and UK strikes on Yemen by hitting targets in the Red and Arabian seas, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to respond directly and immediately
to every new aggression on Yemeni territories, by targeting all sources of threat and all hostile American and British targets in the Red and Arab Seas," the spokesman said in a statement.
Late on Thursday, US and UK military aircraft carried out 13 strikes on positions the Houthis in three provinces of Yemen after a series of attacks on US ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean seas.
A source in Al Hudaydah authorities told Sputnik at least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in the strikes. Al Masirah TV broadcaster reported on Friday that the death toll had risen to 13 adding that over 30 were injured.