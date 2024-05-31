https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/nicaragua-expresses-support-for-chinas-position-on-ukraine-settlement-1118713063.html

Nicaragua Expresses Support for China's Position on Ukraine Settlement

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Nicaraguan government, in a message to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stated that it shares China's position on a political

“The government of Nicaragua, committed to its policy and pursuit of peace worldwide, shares the position of the brotherly People's Republic of China on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and supports the consensus reached in the Joint Communiqué between China and Brazil on the issue,” the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by El 19 Digital. China and Brazil spoke last week in favor of talks as the only way to resolve the situation in Ukraine and a peace conference to be recognized by Kiev and Moscow.

