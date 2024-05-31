International
Nicaragua Expresses Support for China's Position on Ukraine Settlement
Nicaragua Expresses Support for China's Position on Ukraine Settlement

09:24 GMT 31.05.2024
“The government of Nicaragua, committed to its policy and pursuit of peace worldwide, shares the position of the brotherly People's Republic of China on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and supports the consensus reached in the Joint Communiqué between China and Brazil on the issue,” the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by El 19 Digital. China and Brazil spoke last week in favor of talks as the only way to resolve the situation in Ukraine and a peace conference to be recognized by Kiev and Moscow.
Nicaragua Expresses Support for China's Position on Ukraine Settlement

09:24 GMT 31.05.2024
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Nicaraguan government, in a message to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stated that it shares China’s position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and supports the relevant consensus between China and Brazil, announced earlier.
“The government of Nicaragua, committed to its policy and pursuit of peace worldwide, shares the position of the brotherly People's Republic of China on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and supports the consensus reached in the Joint Communiqué between China and Brazil on the issue,” the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by El 19 Digital.
World
China and Brazil Offer Their Own Peace Plan as Western 'Ukraine Summit' Fumbles
25 May, 12:16 GMT
World
China and Brazil Offer Their Own Peace Plan as Western 'Ukraine Summit' Fumbles
25 May, 12:16 GMT
China and Brazil spoke last week in favor of talks as the only way to resolve the situation in Ukraine and a peace conference to be recognized by Kiev and Moscow.
