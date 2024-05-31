International
Republican US Senators Say Will Block Democratic Bills, Nominees Due to Trump Conviction
A group of Republican senators said they will block the expedited consideration of Democratic legislation and the confirmation of some Democratic nominees in response to the prosecution of Donald Trump.
On Thursday, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records related to a so-called “hush money” payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the accusations and expressed an intent to appeal the verdict. The letter is signed by eight Republican senators, including Mike Lee, JD Vance, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio. The senators will not allow any increase to non-security related funding for the Biden administration or any appropriations bill that funds “partisan lawfare,” the letter said. The senators will also not vote to confirm the Biden administration’s political or judicial appointees or allow expedited consideration of Democratic legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of Americans, the letter said. The group invites all concerned senators to join their effort, Lee said in a statement via social media platform X. Strongly worded statements are not enough, Lee added. Trump has denounced the case as a “scam” and a form of election interference amid the 2024 US presidential race. However, President Joe Biden said it is reckless and dangerous to characterize the trial as rigged.
21:48 GMT 31.05.2024
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of Republican senators said they will block the expedited consideration of Democratic legislation and the confirmation of some Democratic nominees in response to the prosecution and conviction of former President Donald Trump in a New York court.
On Thursday, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records related to a so-called “hush money” payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the accusations and expressed an intent to appeal the verdict.
“The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways. As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart,” the senators said in a letter.
The letter is signed by eight Republican senators, including Mike Lee, JD Vance, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.
The senators will not allow any increase to non-security related funding for the Biden administration or any appropriations bill that funds “partisan lawfare,” the letter said.
The senators will also not vote to confirm the Biden administration’s political or judicial appointees or allow expedited consideration of Democratic legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of Americans, the letter said.
The group invites all concerned senators to join their effort, Lee said in a statement via social media platform X. Strongly worded statements are not enough, Lee added.
Trump has denounced the case as a “scam” and a form of election interference amid the 2024 US presidential race. However, President Joe Biden said it is reckless and dangerous to characterize the trial as rigged.
