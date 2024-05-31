https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/trump-campaign-says-broke-fundraising-record-after-guilty-verdict-in-hush-money-case-1118718888.html
Trump Campaign Says Broke Fundraising Record After Guilty Verdict in 'Hush Money' Case
Former US President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign said on Friday that the amount of donations broke the fundraising record after a New York jury found Trump guilty in the so-called "hush money" case against him.
"Today, the Trump campaign announced a record shattering small dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden trial verdict totaling $34.8 million - nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform," the campaign said in a statement. On Thursday, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the accusations against him and has condemned the case as a form of election interference amid the 2024 US presidential race. Nearly 30% of subsequent donations came from first-time donors, the statement said. The "political witch hunt" against Trump has awakened his supporters like never before, the statement added. The donation website was seemingly overloaded and experienced some technical issues due to the traffic volume. Trump is grateful for the outpouring of support, according to the statement.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik)
