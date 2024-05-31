https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/robert-kennedy-jr-says-russian-electronic-weapons-puts-us-to-shame-1118709175.html

Robert Kennedy Jr. Says Russian Electronic Weapons Puts US to Shame

Robert Kennedy Jr. Says Russian Electronic Weapons Puts US to Shame

Sputnik International

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said that Russia’s military means to conduct electronic warfare have put the United States to shame.

2024-05-31T00:31+0000

2024-05-31T00:31+0000

2024-05-31T00:31+0000

world

us

john f. kennedy

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115072417_0:29:560:344_1920x0_80_0_0_391bd24ed3265aab2f2b398b43655a97.jpg

"They have electronic weaponry that is dwarfing America’s. That's why these offensive weapons have all failed in Ukraine because the Russians have stunned the world because of the sophistication and capacity of their electronic warfare. It really puts us to shame," Kennedy said in an interview on the sidelines of a Bitcoin conference in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Kennedy said the US Defense Department conducted modeling exercises a couple of years ago to conclude that Russia’s defensive weapons exceeded the efficacy of those of the United States. The Defense Department also conducted a study about what would happen in a direct nuclear exchange with Russia and concluded that 90 million Americans would die within the first 20 minutes, he said. Kennedy also noted that the late US president and his relative, John F. Kennedy, established a direct communications line with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.On Wednesday, the Kennedy campaign said that it filed a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission (FEC) accusing President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and the corporate media outlet CNN of violating US election laws. The Kennedy team claims CNN unlawfully colluded with the Biden and Trump teams to schedule a debate that would only include them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/russias-electronic-warfare-creates-problems-for-us-precision-weaponry-in-ukraine---reports-1118382017.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia military, russian electronic warfare, russian warfare, us electronic warfare