Russia May See Ukrainian Long-Range Attacks as ‘Precursor to Nuclear Strike’, Ex-DoD Analyst Fears

The Biden administration has greenlit the use of American long-range strike systems by Ukraine to launch attacks deep into Russia. This puts the entire planet in a “shockingly” dangerous situation, says former DoD analyst and US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski.

President Biden has knowingly or unwittingly brought the risk of a world-ending nuclear conflict much, much closer after listening to “neoconservative advisors who really don’t have a lot of perspective on the nuclear dangers that they’re walking into” instead of military specialists and okaying Ukraine’s use of NATO weapons to strike the Russian hinterland, Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.The Wall Street Journal has reported citing officials that Washington has greenlit Ukraine’s use of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rockets, as well as long-range artillery, for strikes on Russia territory.Earlier, other NATO members, including Britain and France – which have sent long-range Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine, similarly gave a nod to Kiev to use these weapons to fire on positions deep inside Russia amid Ukrainian forces’ slow retreat in Kharkov region.Biden likely feels trapped, looking to get out of the Ukraine quagmire and push the conflict “out of the public view,” Kwiatkowski believes, but will only make the situation “much worse” by expanding the conflict’s geography. “He is responding and going by a neoconservative playbook, which is a playbook that wants war,” she warned.Kwiatkowski reiterated that if Russia perceives the long-range attacks inside its territory as a precursor to a nuclear first strike, “all bets are off the table” as far as trying to ‘retaining control’ over the situation in Ukraine is concerned. “That’s nuclear war,” she emphasized.Russia and the US have their own respective doctrines regarding the use of nuclear weapons, the observer pointed out, adding that the people advising President Biden should certainly be aware of their contents.Russia’s nuclear doctrine prohibits nuclear first strikes, but allows for the use of the nuclear weapons in retaliation to an attack using weapons of mass destruction, or a conventional attack so severe it puts the existence of the state in jeopardy.The threat is further exacerbated by Europe’s utter lack of conventional capabilities to fight Russia if the conflict in Ukraine escalates into a full-on Russia-NATO war, which again becomes “a step into a very direct conflict that will go nuclear almost instantaneously,” the observer warned.NATO has no path to a feasible victory in Ukraine, Kwiatkowski says.“Those two things are incompatible with each other, which tells me that the United States and Biden - I don't think they understand the ramifications of what he has done with allowing these types of weapons to be used by the Ukrainians and probably guided by the Americans directly onto Russia,” Kwiatkowski summed up.

