Scott Ritter: Ukraine's NATO Allies Dragging World Into Nuclear Armageddon

The West has misinterpreted Russia's openness to dialogue on Ukraine as a sign of weakness and is now pushing the world to the edge of a disastrous all-out nuclear exchange, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.

US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia with US-made weapons, bringing the conflict to a new level. White House officials claim that Washington's new policy pertains only to what they call as "acts of self-defense" by the Ukrainian military that is continuing to retreat.Previously, other NATO member states, including the UK, France and Sweden, gave a nod to the Zelensky regime to use their weapons systems to attack Russia.The Kiev regime and its Western allies believe they can gain an advantage over Russia by confining its special military operation to Ukrainian territory, ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik. This situation allows Ukraine to train its troops in neighboring NATO states and receive arms and other equipment from the alliance's hubs, not making them Russia's legitimate targets.However, things could drastically change once NATO-grade missiles start flying into Russia's territory with the approval of Western countries, according to the military expert.The military expert indicated that it is a widely accepted fact that Ukrainians lack the ability to pre-program long-range SCALP missiles armed with conventional warheads. Therefore, it would be necessary for French technicians to carry out this task. The question arises: where would they obtain the targeting data? According to Ritter, the French military relies on a network of Syracuse satellites to transmit the essential information required for SCALP missiles.Ritter spotlighted the fact that Moscow has recently signaled that it is well aware of who operates NATO-grade long-range missiles and who provides reconnaissance and communications.The question then arises as to how Russia will respond to these attacks, continued the military expert. According to NATO member states, they authorize Ukraine to use their weapons against Russia as sovereign nations, not as a military bloc. According to Ritter, this apparently means that they invite Russia's retaliation strikes inside their respective territories and will not invoke Article 5, stipulating collective defense of NATO member states. "Because if they do that, then it's clear that this is a NATO confrontation against Russia," he stressed.The West's major problem is that it has completely misread Russia since the outset of the conflict and considered Moscow's calls for dialogue and negotiated settlement as a sign of weakness, according to the military analyst."Therefore the collective determination of the West is that they just continue to pressure Russia, ratchet up the pressure that Russia will fold like a house of cards, and run to the peace table and bring an end to this conflict. That's not going to happen. This is a misreading of the situation by the West," warned Ritter.

