Russian Aerospace Forces, Belarusian Air Force Strike Targets in Joint Drills
Russian Aerospace Forces, Belarusian Air Force Strike Targets in Joint Drills
Russian Aerospace Forces, Belarusian Air Force Strike Targets in Joint Drills
russian aerospace forces, belarusian air force, joint drills
09:15 GMT 31.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces and the Belarusian air force have struck targets in the course of a joint flight-tactical exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Su-30SM multi-role fighter jets, Su-24 front-line bombers, Mi-24 helicopters, Mi-8 helicopters of Russian Aerospace Forces took part in joint flight-tactical exercise with the forces and means of the Air Force and Air Defence Troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. As part of the activities carried out at the aviation training grounds, the crews deployed aviation means of defeat against the intended targets," the ministry said in a statement.
The air forces of Belarus and Russia are conducting joint tactical flight drills on the territory of Belarus from May 27-31.
The drills involve aviation military units, units of anti-aircraft missile and radio engineering troops of the armed forces of Belarus, crews of reconnaissance, and combat aviation of the Russian aerospace forces. The main efforts during the drills are aimed at solving the tasks of protection of state and military facilities against air attacks.
