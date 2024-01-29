https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/russia-belarus-to-work-together-to-ensure-equal-indivisible-security---putin-1116469391.html
Russia, Belarus to Work Together to Ensure Equal, Indivisible Security - Putin
Russia and Belarus will work jointly to ensure that there is equal and invisible security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko
"We will work together in the interests of forming a truly multipolar, democratic and fair world order, ensuring equal and indivisible security," Putin said at the Supreme State Council of the Union State. Lukashenko added that the international value of the Union State should be strengthened.Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a Supreme State Council meeting on the development of the Union State affairs.The two presidents reviewed the implementation of the Union State core document and approved a similar one for the next three years. In addition, several important decisions were maid to further increase bilateral integration cooperation in several areas.
Russia, Belarus to Work Together to Ensure Equal, Indivisible Security - Putin
