Egypt, US, Israel Planning to Discuss Reopening of Rafah Checkpoint on Sunday

Egypt, the United States and Israel are planning a meeting in Cairo on June 2 to discuss the reopening of the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip, Al Qahera News broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a high-ranking source.
On Thursday, the broadcaster reported that Egypt demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Rafah border checkpoint so that its operations can be resumed. In early May, the Israeli military established control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint, through which humanitarian aid came from Egypt to the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, Israeli National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi said that the Israeli army was already controlling 75% of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land running along the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Egypt has repeatedly warned Israel against attempts to establish control over the Philadelphi Corridor. Egyptian State Information Service chairman Diaa Rashwan said that Cairo is able to protect its borders.
12:23 GMT 01.06.2024 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 01.06.2024)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt, the United States and Israel are planning a meeting in Cairo on June 2 to discuss the reopening of the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip, Al Qahera News broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing a high-ranking source.
On Thursday, the broadcaster reported that Egypt demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Rafah border checkpoint so that its operations can be resumed.
In early May, the Israeli military established control over the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint
, through which humanitarian aid came from Egypt to the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, Israeli National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi said that the Israeli army was already controlling 75% of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land running along the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt.
Egypt has repeatedly warned Israel against attempts to establish control over the Philadelphi Corridor. Egyptian State Information Service chairman Diaa Rashwan said that Cairo is able to protect its borders.