Iran Reserves Right to Respond to Sanctions Imposed on It by EU - Foreign Ministry

The Iranian FM condemns the recent sanctions imposed on Iran by the EU, Iran reserves the right to respond to this EU move, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

The EU on Friday imposed sanctions against Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani for allegedly providing military assistance to Russia. In addition, five more individuals and three Iranian organizations were included in the sanctions list, including the Iranian IRGC Navy for allegedly undermining security in the Middle East and Red Sea region. The Iranian ministry spokesman said the EU, which has been inactive in recent months regarding the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, has once again - instead of focusing on Israel's actions in Palestine - sanctioned a number of Iranian institutions and leaders who effectively counter terrorism and ensure security in the region.

