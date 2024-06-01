International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/iran-reserves-right-to-respond-to-sanctions-imposed-on-it-by-eu---foreign-ministry-1118727447.html
Iran Reserves Right to Respond to Sanctions Imposed on It by EU - Foreign Ministry
The Iranian FM condemns the recent sanctions imposed on Iran by the EU, Iran reserves the right to respond to this EU move, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.
The EU on Friday imposed sanctions against Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani for allegedly providing military assistance to Russia. In addition, five more individuals and three Iranian organizations were included in the sanctions list, including the Iranian IRGC Navy for allegedly undermining security in the Middle East and Red Sea region. The Iranian ministry spokesman said the EU, which has been inactive in recent months regarding the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, has once again - instead of focusing on Israel's actions in Palestine - sanctioned a number of Iranian institutions and leaders who effectively counter terrorism and ensure security in the region.
tehran
iranian foreign ministry, iranian foreign ministry spokesman nasser kanaani, european sanctions, iran under sanctions, iranian defense minister mohammad reza ashtiani, iranian irgc navy, new anti-iranian sanctions
Iran Reserves Right to Respond to Sanctions Imposed on It by EU - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns the recent sanctions imposed on Iran by the European Union, Tehran reserves the right to respond to this EU move, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.
The EU on Friday imposed sanctions against Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani for allegedly providing military assistance to Russia. In addition, five more individuals and three Iranian organizations were included in the sanctions list, including the Iranian IRGC Navy for allegedly undermining security in the Middle East and Red Sea region.

“It is unfortunate that the EU, by resorting to repeated, empty and groundless pretexts and accusations and turning a blind eye to the real state of affairs in West Asia, continuing to follow its failed and ineffective approach, has again resorted to the outdated and ineffective tool of sanctions against a strong Iran and has chosen to satisfy the Israeli regime and the US instead of promoting the interests of the EU and European countries,” Kanaani said as quoted by the Foreign Ministry on Telegram.

The Iranian ministry spokesman said the EU, which has been inactive in recent months regarding the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, has once again - instead of focusing on Israel's actions in Palestine - sanctioned a number of Iranian institutions and leaders who effectively counter terrorism and ensure security in the region.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond to this destructive approach of the European Union,” Kanaani said.
