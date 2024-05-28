https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/eu-states-discuss-sanctions-against-israel-over-non-compliance-with-icj-ruling-1118658398.html
EU States Discuss Sanctions Against Israel Over Non-Compliance With ICJ Ruling
EU foreign ministers have for the first time seriously discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions against Israel if the Jewish state does not comply with the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the military operation in Rafah, Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said.
EU States Discuss Sanctions Against Israel Over Non-Compliance With ICJ Ruling
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign ministers have for the first time seriously discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions against Israel if the Jewish state does not comply with the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the military operation in Rafah, Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said.
On Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to halt its military operation in Rafah. ICJ President Nawaf Salam said that Israel must ensure unimpeded access to the enclave for the missions that are investigating the allegations of genocide
, as well as humanitarian aid.
"For the first time at an EU meeting in a real way I’ve seen a significant discussion on sanctions," Martin told reporters on Monday after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
He added that there is no consensus on the issue, but people are voicing the need for a sanctions-based approach if Israel does not comply with ICJ’s rulings.
Israel struck the camp northeast of Rafah on Sunday
. The Palestinian civil defense service said that at least 40 people died and dozens were injured as a result. Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the airstrike on the refugee camp a "tragic incident," adding that an investigation is underway.
UN Slams Israeli Attack on Rafah Camp for Displaced
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's attack on a camp for displaced persons in the Gazan city of Rafah.
"I condemn Israel’s actions which killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict," Guterres said on X on Monday.
He added that "there is no safe place in Gaza," calling for an end to "this horror
."