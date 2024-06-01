https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/israeli-forces-in-center-rafah-whats-next-for-trump-taiwan-and-mexican-elections-1118726367.html
Israeli Forces in Center Rafah, What's Next for Trump, Taiwan and Mexican Elections
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Israeli military's invasion of Rafah.
Israeli Forces in Center Rafah, What's Next for Trump, Taiwan and Mexican Elections
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik USSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystElijah Magnier - Journalist and War CorrespondentRachel began the final show of the week by hosting Mindia Gavasheli, who discussed the upcoming Mexican presidential elections.Following a discussion on the Mexican elections, Rachel spoke to Steve Gill about what's next for Donald Trump after the guilty verdict in his hush money trial.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by KJ Noh, who discussed the political upheaval in Taiwan.Lastly, Rachel spoke to Elijah Magnier about the Israeli invasion of the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik US
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst
Elijah Magnier - Journalist and War Correspondent
Rachel began the final show of the week by hosting Mindia Gavasheli, who discussed the upcoming Mexican presidential elections.
Following a discussion on the Mexican elections, Rachel spoke to Steve Gill about what's next for Donald Trump after the guilty verdict in his hush money trial.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by KJ Noh, who discussed the political upheaval in Taiwan.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to Elijah Magnier about the Israeli invasion of the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
