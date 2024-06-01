https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/maiden-launch-of-crewed-starliner-mission-postponed-again-due-to-technical-issues---nasa-1118741328.html
Maiden Launch of Crewed Starliner Mission Postponed Again Due to Technical Issues - NASA
The first crewed launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station was postponed again, until June 2, due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer, NASA said.
"Update: Teams have scrubbed today's launch attempt for @BoeingSpace's #Starliner Crew Flight Test due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer," NASA said on X. The team of the United Launch Alliance launch service provider is working to determine the cause of the malfunction, the statement read. The suspension of launch preparations was announced 3 minutes and 50 seconds before the planned launch at 12:25 p.m. ET. The initial launch attempt was slated for May 6, but it was called off due to a stuck valve on Starliner's rocket launcher. The valve was replaced, but engineers also discovered a helium leak in one of the spacecraft's engines.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first crewed launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed again, until June 2, due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer, NASA said.
"Update: Teams have scrubbed today's launch attempt for @BoeingSpace's #Starliner Crew Flight Test due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer," NASA said on X.
The team of the United Launch Alliance launch service provider is working to determine the cause of the malfunction, the statement read.
"The next launch opportunity is Sunday, June 2, at 12:03pm ET [16:03 GMT] for launch of #Starliner," the statement said.
The suspension of launch preparations was announced 3 minutes and 50 seconds before the planned launch at 12:25 p.m. ET.
The initial launch attempt was slated for May 6, but it was called off due to a stuck valve on Starliner's
rocket launcher. The valve was replaced, but engineers also discovered a helium leak in one of the spacecraft's engines.