https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/maiden-launch-of-crewed-starliner-mission-postponed-again-due-to-technical-issues---nasa-1118741328.html

Maiden Launch of Crewed Starliner Mission Postponed Again Due to Technical Issues - NASA

Maiden Launch of Crewed Starliner Mission Postponed Again Due to Technical Issues - NASA

Sputnik International

The first crewed launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station was postponed again, until June 2, due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer, NASA said.

2024-06-01T20:41+0000

2024-06-01T20:41+0000

2024-06-01T20:41+0000

beyond politics

nasa

united launch alliance (ula)

starliner

international space station (iss)

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118508383_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_eb71f4f9b3c945b445076567500c07fc.jpg

"Update: Teams have scrubbed today's launch attempt for @BoeingSpace's #Starliner Crew Flight Test due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer," NASA said on X. The team of the United Launch Alliance launch service provider is working to determine the cause of the malfunction, the statement read. The suspension of launch preparations was announced 3 minutes and 50 seconds before the planned launch at 12:25 p.m. ET. The initial launch attempt was slated for May 6, but it was called off due to a stuck valve on Starliner's rocket launcher. The valve was replaced, but engineers also discovered a helium leak in one of the spacecraft's engines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/first-boeing-crewed-starliner-flight-postponed-yet-again-no-new-date-set---nasa-1118591961.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

boeing cst-100 starliner, starliner launch, international space station, crewed launch of boeing, automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer