International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/maiden-launch-of-crewed-starliner-mission-postponed-again-due-to-technical-issues---nasa-1118741328.html
Maiden Launch of Crewed Starliner Mission Postponed Again Due to Technical Issues - NASA
Maiden Launch of Crewed Starliner Mission Postponed Again Due to Technical Issues - NASA
Sputnik International
The first crewed launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station was postponed again, until June 2, due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer, NASA said.
2024-06-01T20:41+0000
2024-06-01T20:41+0000
beyond politics
nasa
united launch alliance (ula)
starliner
international space station (iss)
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118508383_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_eb71f4f9b3c945b445076567500c07fc.jpg
"Update: Teams have scrubbed today's launch attempt for @BoeingSpace's #Starliner Crew Flight Test due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer," NASA said on X. The team of the United Launch Alliance launch service provider is working to determine the cause of the malfunction, the statement read. The suspension of launch preparations was announced 3 minutes and 50 seconds before the planned launch at 12:25 p.m. ET. The initial launch attempt was slated for May 6, but it was called off due to a stuck valve on Starliner's rocket launcher. The valve was replaced, but engineers also discovered a helium leak in one of the spacecraft's engines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/first-boeing-crewed-starliner-flight-postponed-yet-again-no-new-date-set---nasa-1118591961.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118508383_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbca0956bf8bac5e98c2c75b66df3ad5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing cst-100 starliner, starliner launch, international space station, crewed launch of boeing, automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer
boeing cst-100 starliner, starliner launch, international space station, crewed launch of boeing, automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer

Maiden Launch of Crewed Starliner Mission Postponed Again Due to Technical Issues - NASA

20:41 GMT 01.06.2024
© AP Photo / Joel KowskyBoeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft mounted on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft mounted on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2024
© AP Photo / Joel Kowsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first crewed launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed again, until June 2, due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer, NASA said.
"Update: Teams have scrubbed today's launch attempt for @BoeingSpace's #Starliner Crew Flight Test due to an automatic hold of the ground launch sequencer," NASA said on X.
The team of the United Launch Alliance launch service provider is working to determine the cause of the malfunction, the statement read.
"The next launch opportunity is Sunday, June 2, at 12:03pm ET [16:03 GMT] for launch of #Starliner," the statement said.
The suspension of launch preparations was announced 3 minutes and 50 seconds before the planned launch at 12:25 p.m. ET.
The initial launch attempt was slated for May 6, but it was called off due to a stuck valve on Starliner's rocket launcher. The valve was replaced, but engineers also discovered a helium leak in one of the spacecraft's engines.
Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
Beyond Politics
First Boeing Crewed Starliner Flight Postponed Yet Again, No New Date Set - NASA
22 May, 23:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала