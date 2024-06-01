https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/russias-progress-ms-27-cargo-spacecraft-docks-at-international-space-station-1118738082.html
Russia's Progress MS-27 Cargo Spacecraft Docks at International Space Station
The Progress MS-27 cargo spacecraft has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) after a May 30 launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome and a two-day flight, a broadcast by Russian state space corporation Roscosmos showed on Saturday.
The spacecraft docked with the Poisk (Search) module of the Russian segment of the ISS. Previously, the Progress MS-25, which had been part of the station since December 3, 2023, and was sunk in a non-waterway area of the Pacific Ocean on May 28, made room for a new truck. The Progress MS-27 with a total mass of 7.4 tonnes delivered more than 2.5 tonnes of cargo to the station, including 1.3 tonnes of dry cargo for station systems and the ISS crew. In addition, the ship is carrying 754 kilograms (1,662 lbs) of propellant to fuel the station, 420 kilograms of drinking water and 40 kilograms of nitrogen to replenish the ISS atmosphere.
