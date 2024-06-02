https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/central-african-republics-prime-minister-departs-for-russias-spief-forum-1118747683.html

Central African Republic's Prime Minister Departs for Russia's SPIEF Forum

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Molua has departed to Russia to participate in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian Embassy in Bangui said on Sunday.

"On June 2, at Bangui-M'poko International Airport, Russian Charge d'affaires in the CAR Gennadiy Dominyak saw off CAR Prime Minister Felix Molua, who is heading to Russia to participate in the XXVII St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram. The 2024 edition of Russia's flagship international economic forum SPIEF will take place from June 5–8 in the city of St. Petersburg.

