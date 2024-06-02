https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/central-african-republics-prime-minister-departs-for-russias-spief-forum-1118747683.html
Central African Republic's Prime Minister Departs for Russia's SPIEF Forum
Central African Republic's Prime Minister Departs for Russia's SPIEF Forum
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Molua has departed to Russia to participate in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian Embassy in Bangui said on Sunday.
2024-06-02T13:54+0000
2024-06-02T13:54+0000
2024-06-02T13:54+0000
world
russia
central african republic
spief 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111161771_0:0:3080:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_6150223a8249e96ec1d5c79718f1cbaa.jpg
"On June 2, at Bangui-M'poko International Airport, Russian Charge d'affaires in the CAR Gennadiy Dominyak saw off CAR Prime Minister Felix Molua, who is heading to Russia to participate in the XXVII St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram. The 2024 edition of Russia's flagship international economic forum SPIEF will take place from June 5–8 in the city of St. Petersburg.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/over-17000-participants-from-136-countries-confirm-their-attendance-at-spief---organizer-1118715414.html
russia
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111161771_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef242d563a8f01b0226308b196143e5c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moscow, (sputnik) - prime minister of the central african republic (car) felix molua has departed to russia to participate in the upcoming st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), the russian embassy in bangui said on sunday.
moscow, (sputnik) - prime minister of the central african republic (car) felix molua has departed to russia to participate in the upcoming st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), the russian embassy in bangui said on sunday.
Central African Republic's Prime Minister Departs for Russia's SPIEF Forum
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Felix Molua has departed to Russia to participate in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian Embassy in Bangui said on Sunday.
"On June 2, at Bangui-M'poko International Airport, Russian Charge d'affaires in the CAR Gennadiy Dominyak saw off CAR Prime Minister Felix Molua, who is heading to Russia to participate in the XXVII St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.
The 2024 edition of Russia's flagship international economic forum SPIEF will take place from June 5–8 in the city of St. Petersburg.