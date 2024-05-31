https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/over-17000-participants-from-136-countries-confirm-their-attendance-at-spief---organizer-1118715414.html

Over 17,000 Participants From 136 Countries Confirm Their Attendance at SPIEF - Organizer

More than 17,100 people and 3,400 media representatives from 136 countries will take part in SPIEF-2024, said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.

More than 17,100 people and 3,400 media representatives from 136 countries will take part in SPIEF-2024, said Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential advisor and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.He noted that the SPIEF acts as one of the sovereign centers of world development, fulfilling the historically unique mission of maintaining the global balance of power and building a multipolar international system, and creating conditions for development on the basis of a unified and constructive agenda dictated by Russia's national interests.The indicators for 2019 have been exceeded, which shows that the forum as a communication tool is in demand by the global business community and that interest in it continues to grow, he concluded. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8.

