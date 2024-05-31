International
More than 17,100 people and 3,400 media representatives from 136 countries will take part in SPIEF-2024, said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.
More than 17,100 people and 3,400 media representatives from 136 countries will take part in SPIEF-2024, said Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential advisor and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.He noted that the SPIEF acts as one of the sovereign centers of world development, fulfilling the historically unique mission of maintaining the global balance of power and building a multipolar international system, and creating conditions for development on the basis of a unified and constructive agenda dictated by Russia's national interests.The indicators for 2019 have been exceeded, which shows that the forum as a communication tool is in demand by the global business community and that interest in it continues to grow, he concluded. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8.
Over 17,000 Participants From 136 Countries Confirm Their Attendance at SPIEF - Organizer

13:07 GMT 31.05.2024
The logo of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is seen in St. Petersburg, Russia
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a significant annual event hosted in St. Petersburg, Russia. This prestigious conference gathers government officials, business leaders, and experts from around the globe to deliberate on economic and business topics.
More than 17,100 people and 3,400 media representatives from 136 countries will take part in SPIEF-2024, said Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential advisor and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.
He noted that the SPIEF acts as one of the sovereign centers of world development, fulfilling the historically unique mission of maintaining the global balance of power and building a multipolar international system, and creating conditions for development on the basis of a unified and constructive agenda dictated by Russia's national interests.

"The Forum has become a full-fledged institution of national development. The level of participation and interest in the Forum has reached the pre-COVID level. Today we can confidently say that the period of recovery of business activity is over and we are in the growth phase," Kobyakov added.

The indicators for 2019 have been exceeded, which shows that the forum as a communication tool is in demand by the global business community and that interest in it continues to grow, he concluded.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8.
