International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/russian-forces-take-control-of-umanskoye-village-in-dpr---mod-1118745468.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Umanskoye Village in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Umanskoye Village in DPR - MoD
Sputnik International
Units of BattlegroupTsentr have taken control of the village of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-06-02T09:49+0000
2024-06-02T09:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
kharkov
d-30
buk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118398049_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_77aaae120b38885a3a1f052927a9e4fd.jpg
"As a result of successful actions of units of the Center grouping of troops, the village of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said.Units of Battlegroup Sever advanced deep into the enemy's defenses, repelling seven Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminating up to 190 servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev lost up to 190 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, three vehicles and a Buk missile system, the ministry stated.Meanwhile, a Bohdana wheeled self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount and a D-20 howitzer were hit in the course of the counter-battery fire, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has defeated four Ukrainian brigades and repelled three counterattacks over the past 24 hours, resulting in the loss of 465 soldiers on Ukraine's side, the ministry said.In addition, Zapad repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of Ukrainian troops near the village of Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, according to the statement."The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 465 servicepeople, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks in a day. In addition, a 155-mm UK-made AS90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were hit in counter-battery fighting," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr grouping of troops repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, eliminating more than 360 servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In this direction only, Kiev lost over 360 servicepeople, two vehicles and a US-made M777 howitzer, as well as a Msta-B howitzer, three D-30 howitzers and two Rapira anti-tank guns, the ministry noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/ukrainian-military-loses-over-35000-troops-in-may---russian-defense-minister-1118711758.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118398049_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2569f9a4ac5e0928c392a9caa5c202.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, russian defense ministry, donetsk people's republic
russian forces, russian defense ministry, donetsk people's republic

Russian Forces Take Control of Umanskoye Village in DPR - MoD

09:49 GMT 02.06.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk / Go to the mediabankAn artillery unit serviceman operates a self-propelled artillery vehicle, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Kharkov region
An artillery unit serviceman operates a self-propelled artillery vehicle, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Kharkov region - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of Battlegroup Tsentr have taken control of the village of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of successful actions of units of the Center grouping of troops, the village of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said.
Units of Battlegroup Sever advanced deep into the enemy's defenses, repelling seven Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminating up to 190 servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"[Units of Battlegroup Sever of troops] repulsed seven counterattacks by units of the 42nd Mechanized, 71st Jaeger and 82nd Airborne Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of [the villages of] Glubokoye, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.
Kiev lost up to 190 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, three vehicles and a Buk missile system, the ministry stated.
Meanwhile, a Bohdana wheeled self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount and a D-20 howitzer were hit in the course of the counter-battery fire, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has defeated four Ukrainian brigades and repelled three counterattacks over the past 24 hours, resulting in the loss of 465 soldiers on Ukraine's side, the ministry said.
"Battlegroup Zapad took more advantageous positions and defeated formations of the 14th, 116th mechanized, 77th airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 40th regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and Grigorovka in the the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
In addition, Zapad repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of Ukrainian troops near the village of Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, according to the statement.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 465 servicepeople, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks in a day. In addition, a 155-mm UK-made AS90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were hit in counter-battery fighting," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr grouping of troops repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, eliminating more than 360 servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian Airborne Forces soldier with a Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile (SAM) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2024
Russia
Ukrainian Military Loses Over 35,000 Troops in May - Russian Defense Minister
31 May, 07:43 GMT
In this direction only, Kiev lost over 360 servicepeople, two vehicles and a US-made M777 howitzer, as well as a Msta-B howitzer, three D-30 howitzers and two Rapira anti-tank guns, the ministry noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала