Russian Forces Take Control of Umanskoye Village in DPR - MoD

Units of BattlegroupTsentr have taken control of the village of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of successful actions of units of the Center grouping of troops, the village of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said.Units of Battlegroup Sever advanced deep into the enemy's defenses, repelling seven Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminating up to 190 servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev lost up to 190 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, three vehicles and a Buk missile system, the ministry stated.Meanwhile, a Bohdana wheeled self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount and a D-20 howitzer were hit in the course of the counter-battery fire, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has defeated four Ukrainian brigades and repelled three counterattacks over the past 24 hours, resulting in the loss of 465 soldiers on Ukraine's side, the ministry said.In addition, Zapad repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of Ukrainian troops near the village of Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, according to the statement."The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 465 servicepeople, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks in a day. In addition, a 155-mm UK-made AS90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were hit in counter-battery fighting," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr grouping of troops repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, eliminating more than 360 servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In this direction only, Kiev lost over 360 servicepeople, two vehicles and a US-made M777 howitzer, as well as a Msta-B howitzer, three D-30 howitzers and two Rapira anti-tank guns, the ministry noted.

